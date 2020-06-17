All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

10020 Kings Parade Boulevard

10020 Kings Parade Boulevard · (704) 567-8200 ext. 208
Location

10020 Kings Parade Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Story, 3 Bed Townhome in Ayrsley - Subdivision: Townhomes at Ayrsley
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2 Full & 2 Half baths
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2007
Pets: No
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Steele Creek Elem., Southwest Middle, Olympic High School

This 3 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and over 2300 square feet. The lower level has a large den area and half bath. Mid level has large living room, dining area, kitchen with breakfast area and den with fireplace. Top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master has his/her closets and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a deck and rear entry 2 car garage. Located in desired Ayrsley complex off S. Tryon and I-485. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1695 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs

(RLNE3738783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard have any available units?
10020 Kings Parade Boulevard has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard have?
Some of 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Kings Parade Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10020 Kings Parade Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
