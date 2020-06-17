10020 Kings Parade Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 Story, 3 Bed Townhome in Ayrsley - Subdivision: Townhomes at Ayrsley

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 Full & 2 Half baths

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2007

Pets: No

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Steele Creek Elem., Southwest Middle, Olympic High School



This 3 story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and over 2300 square feet. The lower level has a large den area and half bath. Mid level has large living room, dining area, kitchen with breakfast area and den with fireplace. Top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master has his/her closets and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a deck and rear entry 2 car garage. Located in desired Ayrsley complex off S. Tryon and I-485. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1695 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs



(RLNE3738783)