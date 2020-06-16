All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 10019 Shetland Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
10019 Shetland Ln
Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:45 PM

10019 Shetland Ln

10019 Shetland Lane · (980) 498-7144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte;

This gorgeous split plan home is in the beautiful Berewick Community. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 2 car garage. The 4th bedroom is a huge bonus area with the 3rd full bath and is located in the split upper level above the garage side of the house. The home is conveniently located near lake Wylie just a short drive to 485 and Charlotte.

Available move-in date of January 7, 2020.

Community features include clubhouse, pool, and walking trails; all which you can enjoy. Berewick Manor House, which is a beautiful 5,200-square-foot centerpiece of the community, offering a hub of activity for residents. It has a large gathering space in the great room, a catering kitchen complete with warming ovens, a children's activity center and a fitness room.

Community amenities;
* A Junior Olympic swimming pool and kids splash pool,
* Shaded lounging areas,
* A large patio area outfitted with grills,
* A large event lawn for community games, such as flag football or soccer,
* A pond area for summer picnics and where there is often live music,
* For those who like to explore, walking trails through the neighborhood,
* More than 300 acres of green space, with ponds and natural settings,

Home features;

* Spacious and open floor plan,
* Beautiful kitchen with 42" maple cabinets,
* Gas fireplace,
* Patio for entertaining,
* Formal dining area,
* Hardwoods throughout most of the house,
* 2 car garage,

No pets allowed.

To schedule a viewing, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

Schools assigned
Berewick Elementary
Robert F Kennedy Middle
Olympic High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10019 Shetland Ln have any available units?
10019 Shetland Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10019 Shetland Ln have?
Some of 10019 Shetland Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10019 Shetland Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10019 Shetland Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10019 Shetland Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10019 Shetland Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10019 Shetland Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10019 Shetland Ln does offer parking.
Does 10019 Shetland Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10019 Shetland Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10019 Shetland Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10019 Shetland Ln has a pool.
Does 10019 Shetland Ln have accessible units?
No, 10019 Shetland Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10019 Shetland Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10019 Shetland Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10019 Shetland Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity