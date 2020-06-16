10019 Shetland Ln

Amenities

10019 Shetland Lane, Charlotte;



This gorgeous split plan home is in the beautiful Berewick Community. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a 2 car garage. The 4th bedroom is a huge bonus area with the 3rd full bath and is located in the split upper level above the garage side of the house. The home is conveniently located near lake Wylie just a short drive to 485 and Charlotte.



Available move-in date of January 7, 2020.



Community features include clubhouse, pool, and walking trails; all which you can enjoy. Berewick Manor House, which is a beautiful 5,200-square-foot centerpiece of the community, offering a hub of activity for residents. It has a large gathering space in the great room, a catering kitchen complete with warming ovens, a children's activity center and a fitness room.



Community amenities;

* A Junior Olympic swimming pool and kids splash pool,

* Shaded lounging areas,

* A large patio area outfitted with grills,

* A large event lawn for community games, such as flag football or soccer,

* A pond area for summer picnics and where there is often live music,

* For those who like to explore, walking trails through the neighborhood,

* More than 300 acres of green space, with ponds and natural settings,



Home features;



* Spacious and open floor plan,

* Beautiful kitchen with 42" maple cabinets,

* Gas fireplace,

* Patio for entertaining,

* Formal dining area,

* Hardwoods throughout most of the house,

* 2 car garage,



No pets allowed.



To schedule a viewing, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



Schools assigned

Berewick Elementary

Robert F Kennedy Middle

Olympic High