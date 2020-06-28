All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

10010 Bristley Road

10010 Bristley Road · No Longer Available
Location

10010 Bristley Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer 3 Bed + Loft Home near Mint Hill - Subdivision: Woodbury
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2010
Pets: Yes With Owner Approval and Pet Fee
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: J.H. Gunn Elem., Albemarle Middle, Rocky River High School

Beautiful 2 Story home with 3 Bedrooms and loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. This home has a spacious living room with fireplace and hardwood floors, great size kitchen with granite counters and island, dining area and half bath. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, private full bath with dual vanity and large shower. The home also has a 2 car garage, patio and large fenced back yard. The home is on a cul-de-sac lot in the Woodbury community. Neighborhood has basketball court, playground and an awesome pool. Located just off Albemarle Rd. near I-485. Convenient to Mint Hill and minutes from Matthews, Harrisburg or University Area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1495 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.

(RLNE5147812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 Bristley Road have any available units?
10010 Bristley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 Bristley Road have?
Some of 10010 Bristley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 Bristley Road currently offering any rent specials?
10010 Bristley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 Bristley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10010 Bristley Road is pet friendly.
Does 10010 Bristley Road offer parking?
Yes, 10010 Bristley Road offers parking.
Does 10010 Bristley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 Bristley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 Bristley Road have a pool?
Yes, 10010 Bristley Road has a pool.
Does 10010 Bristley Road have accessible units?
No, 10010 Bristley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 Bristley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 Bristley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
