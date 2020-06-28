10010 Bristley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newer 3 Bed + Loft Home near Mint Hill - Subdivision: Woodbury

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2010

Pets: Yes With Owner Approval and Pet Fee

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater

Schools: J.H. Gunn Elem., Albemarle Middle, Rocky River High School



Beautiful 2 Story home with 3 Bedrooms and loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1600 square feet. This home has a spacious living room with fireplace and hardwood floors, great size kitchen with granite counters and island, dining area and half bath. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, private full bath with dual vanity and large shower. The home also has a 2 car garage, patio and large fenced back yard. The home is on a cul-de-sac lot in the Woodbury community. Neighborhood has basketball court, playground and an awesome pool. Located just off Albemarle Rd. near I-485. Convenient to Mint Hill and minutes from Matthews, Harrisburg or University Area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1495 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs.



(RLNE5147812)