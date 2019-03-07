10000 Dunfries Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Matthews-3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story with 1 car garage newly fixed up - Available 12/31/19



1800+ sf. 2 story in desirable Matthews area and neighborhood of Ashley Farms. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom, 1/2 bath. Main living area with open floor plan that connects well with all rooms. Den with wood burning fireplace, separate office on first floor, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen. Kitchen with newer appliances- Stove self cleaning-Frig with ice maker-Dishwasher - dual up/down cleaner. Lots of solid wood kitchen cabinets top/bottom. Newer flooring thru out including carpet in all bedrooms, living areas. Newer vinyl flooring in kitchen and all bathrooms. 1 car attached garage-with entry off kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Interior walls/trim/ceiling freshly painted thru out. New low flush toilets in all bathrooms.



Covered front porch entry. Front/back yard with nice shade trees. Good size rear deck off kitchen area. Private back yard.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: Please do drive by house first before calling for appt to see inside. Income monthly should be 3 x rent, credit score 550 or higher, no serious criminal issues, good rental history last 12 months.



Directions: 74/ E Independence Blvd, bear left onto Margaret Wallace Road, right onto Dunfries. Home is on the right.



(RLNE3370525)