Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

10000 Dunfries Rd

10000 Dunfries Road · No Longer Available
Location

10000 Dunfries Road, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Matthews-3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story with 1 car garage newly fixed up - Available 12/31/19

1800+ sf. 2 story in desirable Matthews area and neighborhood of Ashley Farms. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom, 1/2 bath. Main living area with open floor plan that connects well with all rooms. Den with wood burning fireplace, separate office on first floor, separate dining room, eat-in kitchen. Kitchen with newer appliances- Stove self cleaning-Frig with ice maker-Dishwasher - dual up/down cleaner. Lots of solid wood kitchen cabinets top/bottom. Newer flooring thru out including carpet in all bedrooms, living areas. Newer vinyl flooring in kitchen and all bathrooms. 1 car attached garage-with entry off kitchen. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Interior walls/trim/ceiling freshly painted thru out. New low flush toilets in all bathrooms.

Covered front porch entry. Front/back yard with nice shade trees. Good size rear deck off kitchen area. Private back yard.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS: Please do drive by house first before calling for appt to see inside. Income monthly should be 3 x rent, credit score 550 or higher, no serious criminal issues, good rental history last 12 months.

Directions: 74/ E Independence Blvd, bear left onto Margaret Wallace Road, right onto Dunfries. Home is on the right.

(RLNE3370525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Dunfries Rd have any available units?
10000 Dunfries Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 Dunfries Rd have?
Some of 10000 Dunfries Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Dunfries Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Dunfries Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Dunfries Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 Dunfries Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10000 Dunfries Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10000 Dunfries Rd offers parking.
Does 10000 Dunfries Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Dunfries Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Dunfries Rd have a pool?
No, 10000 Dunfries Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Dunfries Rd have accessible units?
No, 10000 Dunfries Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Dunfries Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10000 Dunfries Rd has units with dishwashers.

