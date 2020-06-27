All apartments in Charlotte
1000 Westchester Boulevard
1000 Westchester Boulevard

1000 Westchester Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Westchester Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex has been completed renovated with new hard wood floors, entire house has been completed painted and new back splash in kitchen. It has a spacious living room that is bright and airy. Off the kitchen is a laundry room that leads to the back yard. It has a fenced back yard and the unit is on a corner lot. Application fee is $55 per adult. You can self show but clicking on this link. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1013559?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Westchester Boulevard have any available units?
1000 Westchester Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1000 Westchester Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Westchester Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Westchester Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Westchester Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
