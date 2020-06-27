1000 Westchester Boulevard

Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex has been completed renovated with new hard wood floors, entire house has been completed painted and new back splash in kitchen. It has a spacious living room that is bright and airy. Off the kitchen is a laundry room that leads to the back yard. It has a fenced back yard and the unit is on a corner lot. Application fee is $55 per adult. You can self show but clicking on this link. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1013559?source=marketing