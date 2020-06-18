All apartments in St. Louis
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C

6211 Robert Avenue · (314) 974-8144
Location

6211 Robert Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63109
St. Louis Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment for rent in St. Louis Hills! Original and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, newer appliances in kitchen. Extra storage space available for tenant in basement common area, along with washer and dryer hook ups. Covered parking space provided in the rear of the property. Tenant will be responsible for electric and gas utilities. Water and sewer will be paid by landlord.
St. Louis Hills is an excellent and quiet neighborhood with access to great food, parks, and highways. Call or email to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C have any available units?
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C have?
Some of 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C is pet friendly.
Does 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C offer parking?
Yes, 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C does offer parking.
Does 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C have a pool?
No, 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C does not have a pool.
Does 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C have accessible units?
No, 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C does not have units with dishwashers.
