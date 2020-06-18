6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment for rent in St. Louis Hills! Original and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, newer appliances in kitchen. Extra storage space available for tenant in basement common area, along with washer and dryer hook ups. Covered parking space provided in the rear of the property. Tenant will be responsible for electric and gas utilities. Water and sewer will be paid by landlord.

St. Louis Hills is an excellent and quiet neighborhood with access to great food, parks, and highways. Call or email to schedule a showing.