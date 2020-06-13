221 Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1412 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Compton Heights Historic District
8 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheltenham
22 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,327
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northampton
45 Units Available
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$719
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheltenham
21 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,112
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$574
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Spanish Lake
150 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown St. Louis
13 Units Available
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,299
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
849 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
12 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Soulard Historic District
11 Units Available
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1029 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1372 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1554 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1377 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1493 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in 12 floor plans. Units are recently renovated and feature washers/dryers. Pet-friendly community with onsite clubhouse and garage parking. Just moments from The Dome at America's Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Forest Park Southeast
13 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature apon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fox Park Historic District
1 Unit Available
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

Median Rent in St. Louis

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in St. Louis is $725, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $942.
Studio
$640
1 Bed
$725
2 Beds
$942
3+ Beds
$1,248
City GuideSt. Louis
“O St. Louis! Where the wind comes sweepin’ down the plain…” No, wait—that’s Oklahoma. But St. Louis does have its own set of pioneers. Lewis and Clark, Anheuser and Busch—the list goes on. We hope you’re embarking on an epic journey, too. Wherever your travels take you in this city of opportunity, consult this guide or you may end up retiring to a covered wagon instead of a sweet flat with a view of the Arch.
STL Specifics

Keep these financial rules of thumb handy while you parse the options, brah.

  • It ain’t Hotlanta, but STL get’s crunkin’ steamy in the summer. Budget a $60 or more increase from May-September unless you still believe that just opening a window really works.

  • Complexes either outfit your climate control with all electric heating and cooling or with gas heating and electric cooling. In older parts of town (say, the Central West End, por ejemplo) it’s rare to see all electric—total bummer, cause gas ain’t inexpensive these days!

  • The good news is that water, sewer, and trash pickup are usually included in your contract. Still though, it’s always a good idea to ask your manager or landlord which bills he or she picks up and which you’re responsible for.

  • The bad news is that washers and dryers are generally not included in most units, so hunt down a good Laundromat or be ready to spring for the complex that offers this amenity at no extra cost.

  • Lastly, expect an added pet deposit for Bubba (unless Bubba is a betta fish). These are sometimes refundable, sometimes not. A few units also charge around $20/month for “pet rent.”

So Where Does Nelly Live?

No, we’re not telling you. But we will tell you the distinctive features of a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods as well as the price range for each. Neighborhoods are noted for their proximity to parks and commercial shopping districts as well as access to the MetroLink light rail, the pride and joy of urban planning departments at St. Louis universities.

Downtown: St. Louis’s Downtown has sort of a corporate feel, but the city’s pumping lots of money into making it fun and pedestrian-friendly (Citygarden, an “urban oasis” which opened last July, and Laclede’s Landing, a new commercial strip on the waterfront, are two such efforts)—so it’s certainly worth considering an apartment in this district. Additionally, the area near Downtown (often called “Midtown” by Google Maps) is mostly owned by St. Louis University. So if you need to be near the CBD, Busch Stadium, and the Gateway Arch, Downtown and the waterfront may be your best bet.

  • Beautiful one-bedroom lofts on Chouteau Ave. go for $1100/month and require a 12-month lease. Be wary, though: “secured parking” is sometimes not included and may cost as much as $150/month. A little further south will get you $850/month for a comparable apartment.

Central West End: The CWE is the premier urban neighborhood of St. Louis, similar to Boston’s Back Bay or New York’s Upper East Side (OK, that’s a bit generous…but you get the point. Yuppies.). Walk to glorious Forest Park or hop on the MetroLink to jaunt Downtown. This neighborhood boasts lots of historic homes but also features lofts and condos for the short-commute professional.

  • One-bedrooms run $500-$700/month and usually include free parking. And for $850/month you’ll easily find a decent two-bedroom in this pet-friendly area of town.

Forest Park Southeast: Directly south of CWE, this neighborhood is also within walking distance of Forest Park. (Seriously, you want to be near this park. It has a zoo inside! How’re you gonna beat that?!) Forest Park Southeast is also less than 15 minutes to a MetroLink station. Home to the Grove commercial shopping district, an LGBT friendly strip of boutiques and bars. Edgy? Sure—but also affordable.

  • You’d be silly to pay more than $800/month for a two-bedroom historic brownstone on the Grove.

Tower Grove South: Forest Park isn’t the only greenspace in town. Tower Grove Park sits southwest of Downtown; the community named after it spreads southward. Known for its international flavor (the South Grand commercial district has more Ethiopian restaurants than you can shake a stick at). TGS enjoys good bus connections to the rest of the city, but if you love the MetroLink, you may be found wanting.

  • TGS is on the second tier as far as pricing goes. One-bedrooms range from $500-$700/month; two-bedrooms regularly exceed $1000/month.

Old North: This neighborhood is up-and-coming: historically low-income, it’s seen lots of reinvestment over the past five years. Old north offers a nice blend of affordability and historic preservation. Being the lowest cost close-in area, this place is crawling with hipsters. Get in quick before they impose skinny jean quotas on the whole district!

  • You probably don’t need three bedrooms, but here you can have ‘em for $850/month. And that includes a washer and dryer!

Shaw: This neighborhood sits north of Tower Grove Park. It lacks a commercial district but there’s a fabulous dog park and some healthy racial diversity. Almost as inexpensive as Old North.

  • $700/month per studio apartment; add $100/month for an extra bedroom.

Soulard: This south waterfront neighborhood brags a huge weekly farmer’s market and the 2nd largest annual Mardi Gras parade every year (New Orleans beat ‘em out by a hair…). Lots of beautiful brick architecture and a mix of single family homes, complexes, and townhomes. The lack of transportation options available in Soulard (no MetroLink in sight) might be an inconvenience, though the abundance of friendly corner bars should release you from the CBD’s magnetic pull. Second tier pricing.

  • $700-800/month for two-bedrooms, about $100/month less for only one.

Maplewood: On the outer south edge of Forest Park, Maplewood is a more residential, suburban-feeling community. St. Louis’s only microbrewery, Schlafly’s, is here, and MetroLink stops by. (Though beware the noise: the above-ground sections of MetroLink can annoy more sensitive ears.)

  • One-bedrooms often average $500/month in this community.

Skinker DeBaliviere: No, it’s not a talking moose from the Beverly Cleary books. It’s actually the name of this Washington University-dominated area. Seriously (why do we feel the need to qualify every sentence about this neighborhood with “seriously”??), there are some great options if you don’t mind living amongst undergrads. The Loop (West Delmar at Skinker Blvd.) is a popular destination with lots of entertainment: it’s rumored that Chuck Berry still plays Blueberry Hill monthly. Further out is University City, the first real suburb.

  • The Wash U crowd drives prices up in Skinker DeBaliviere. Expect to pay anywhere from $700-$900 a month for an all-inclusive one-bedroom right on the Loop.

Happy trails, folks. May the road rise up to meet, you; may your barns be full of grain; and may you invite us over for Thanksgiving dinner once you find that killer apartment in pioneering St. Louis! (Remember who made this possible. That’s all we’re sayin’...)

June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Louis rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Louis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $726 for a one-bedroom apartment and $943 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.

    St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $943 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in St. Louis.
    • While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Saint Louis’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Saint Louis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...

    View full St. Louis Renter Survey

    Here’s how St. Louis ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    C
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    A
    Affordability
    C
    Quality of schools
    D
    Social Life
    D
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Saint Louis’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Saint Louis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Saint Louis vary widely across categories such as affordability and weather."

    Key findings in Saint Louis include the following:

    • Saint Louis renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Saint Louis were affordability (A) and pet-friendliness (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Saint Louis renters are weather, state and local taxes, social life and safety and low crime rate, which all received D grades.
    • Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
    • Saint Louis did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Missouri, including Kansas City (B) and Springfield (B-).
    • Saint Louis did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Love the trees and parks. Dislike the lack of diversity." – Anon.
    • "Saint Louis is incredibly affordable and has a surprisingly great food scene. The city provides many free services and the population is small enough that you don’t have to wait in long lines." – Ally H.
    • "I love the small town feel in a big city, but I hate the crime rate." – Taylor G.
    • "I love the attention the city gives to décor and landscaping. But traffic is bad and it’s not very pedestrian-friendly." – Megan D.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in St. Louis?
    In St. Louis, the median rent is $640 for a studio, $725 for a 1-bedroom, $942 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,248 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in St. Louis, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in St. Louis?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in St. Louis include Central West End Historic District, Downtown St. Louis, De Baliviere Place, Midtown, and Forest Park Southeast.
    How pet-friendly is St. Louis?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, St. Louis received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in St. Louis?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, St. Louis received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in St. Louis?
    St. Louis renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how St. Louis did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in St. Louis?
    St. Louis renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how St. Louis did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Louis?
    Some of the colleges located in the St. Louis area include Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Saint Louis Community College, and Saint Louis University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to St. Louis?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Louis from include St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, Florissant, and St. Peters.

