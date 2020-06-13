221 Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO📍
Keep these financial rules of thumb handy while you parse the options, brah.
It ain’t Hotlanta, but STL get’s crunkin’ steamy in the summer. Budget a $60 or more increase from May-September unless you still believe that just opening a window really works.
Complexes either outfit your climate control with all electric heating and cooling or with gas heating and electric cooling. In older parts of town (say, the Central West End, por ejemplo) it’s rare to see all electric—total bummer, cause gas ain’t inexpensive these days!
The good news is that water, sewer, and trash pickup are usually included in your contract. Still though, it’s always a good idea to ask your manager or landlord which bills he or she picks up and which you’re responsible for.
The bad news is that washers and dryers are generally not included in most units, so hunt down a good Laundromat or be ready to spring for the complex that offers this amenity at no extra cost.
Lastly, expect an added pet deposit for Bubba (unless Bubba is a betta fish). These are sometimes refundable, sometimes not. A few units also charge around $20/month for “pet rent.”
No, we’re not telling you. But we will tell you the distinctive features of a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods as well as the price range for each. Neighborhoods are noted for their proximity to parks and commercial shopping districts as well as access to the MetroLink light rail, the pride and joy of urban planning departments at St. Louis universities.
Downtown: St. Louis’s Downtown has sort of a corporate feel, but the city’s pumping lots of money into making it fun and pedestrian-friendly (Citygarden, an “urban oasis” which opened last July, and Laclede’s Landing, a new commercial strip on the waterfront, are two such efforts)—so it’s certainly worth considering an apartment in this district. Additionally, the area near Downtown (often called “Midtown” by Google Maps) is mostly owned by St. Louis University. So if you need to be near the CBD, Busch Stadium, and the Gateway Arch, Downtown and the waterfront may be your best bet.
- Beautiful one-bedroom lofts on Chouteau Ave. go for $1100/month and require a 12-month lease. Be wary, though: “secured parking” is sometimes not included and may cost as much as $150/month. A little further south will get you $850/month for a comparable apartment.
Central West End: The CWE is the premier urban neighborhood of St. Louis, similar to Boston’s Back Bay or New York’s Upper East Side (OK, that’s a bit generous…but you get the point. Yuppies.). Walk to glorious Forest Park or hop on the MetroLink to jaunt Downtown. This neighborhood boasts lots of historic homes but also features lofts and condos for the short-commute professional.
- One-bedrooms run $500-$700/month and usually include free parking. And for $850/month you’ll easily find a decent two-bedroom in this pet-friendly area of town.
Forest Park Southeast: Directly south of CWE, this neighborhood is also within walking distance of Forest Park. (Seriously, you want to be near this park. It has a zoo inside! How’re you gonna beat that?!) Forest Park Southeast is also less than 15 minutes to a MetroLink station. Home to the Grove commercial shopping district, an LGBT friendly strip of boutiques and bars. Edgy? Sure—but also affordable.
- You’d be silly to pay more than $800/month for a two-bedroom historic brownstone on the Grove.
Tower Grove South: Forest Park isn’t the only greenspace in town. Tower Grove Park sits southwest of Downtown; the community named after it spreads southward. Known for its international flavor (the South Grand commercial district has more Ethiopian restaurants than you can shake a stick at). TGS enjoys good bus connections to the rest of the city, but if you love the MetroLink, you may be found wanting.
- TGS is on the second tier as far as pricing goes. One-bedrooms range from $500-$700/month; two-bedrooms regularly exceed $1000/month.
Old North: This neighborhood is up-and-coming: historically low-income, it’s seen lots of reinvestment over the past five years. Old north offers a nice blend of affordability and historic preservation. Being the lowest cost close-in area, this place is crawling with hipsters. Get in quick before they impose skinny jean quotas on the whole district!
- You probably don’t need three bedrooms, but here you can have ‘em for $850/month. And that includes a washer and dryer!
Shaw: This neighborhood sits north of Tower Grove Park. It lacks a commercial district but there’s a fabulous dog park and some healthy racial diversity. Almost as inexpensive as Old North.
- $700/month per studio apartment; add $100/month for an extra bedroom.
Soulard: This south waterfront neighborhood brags a huge weekly farmer’s market and the 2nd largest annual Mardi Gras parade every year (New Orleans beat ‘em out by a hair…). Lots of beautiful brick architecture and a mix of single family homes, complexes, and townhomes. The lack of transportation options available in Soulard (no MetroLink in sight) might be an inconvenience, though the abundance of friendly corner bars should release you from the CBD’s magnetic pull. Second tier pricing.
- $700-800/month for two-bedrooms, about $100/month less for only one.
Maplewood: On the outer south edge of Forest Park, Maplewood is a more residential, suburban-feeling community. St. Louis’s only microbrewery, Schlafly’s, is here, and MetroLink stops by. (Though beware the noise: the above-ground sections of MetroLink can annoy more sensitive ears.)
- One-bedrooms often average $500/month in this community.
Skinker DeBaliviere: No, it’s not a talking moose from the Beverly Cleary books. It’s actually the name of this Washington University-dominated area. Seriously (why do we feel the need to qualify every sentence about this neighborhood with “seriously”??), there are some great options if you don’t mind living amongst undergrads. The Loop (West Delmar at Skinker Blvd.) is a popular destination with lots of entertainment: it’s rumored that Chuck Berry still plays Blueberry Hill monthly. Further out is University City, the first real suburb.
- The Wash U crowd drives prices up in Skinker DeBaliviere. Expect to pay anywhere from $700-$900 a month for an all-inclusive one-bedroom right on the Loop.
Happy trails, folks. May the road rise up to meet, you; may your barns be full of grain; and may you invite us over for Thanksgiving dinner once you find that killer apartment in pioneering St. Louis! (Remember who made this possible. That’s all we’re sayin’...)
June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
St. Louis rent trends were flat over the past month
St. Louis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $726 for a one-bedroom apartment and $943 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.
Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
- Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
- Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
- Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.
St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
- St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $943 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in St. Louis.
- While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Saint Louis’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Saint Louis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...
Here’s how St. Louis ranks on:
Apartment List has released Saint Louis’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Saint Louis renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Interestingly, ratings for Saint Louis vary widely across categories such as affordability and weather."
Key findings in Saint Louis include the following:
- Saint Louis renters gave their city a C+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Saint Louis were affordability (A) and pet-friendliness (A-).
- The areas of concern to Saint Louis renters are weather, state and local taxes, social life and safety and low crime rate, which all received D grades.
- Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of D.
- Saint Louis did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Missouri, including Kansas City (B) and Springfield (B-).
- Saint Louis did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Love the trees and parks. Dislike the lack of diversity." – Anon.
- "Saint Louis is incredibly affordable and has a surprisingly great food scene. The city provides many free services and the population is small enough that you don’t have to wait in long lines." – Ally H.
- "I love the small town feel in a big city, but I hate the crime rate." – Taylor G.
- "I love the attention the city gives to décor and landscaping. But traffic is bad and it’s not very pedestrian-friendly." – Megan D.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.