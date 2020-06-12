150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,581
1119 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
Spanish Lake
151 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
2284 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cheltenham
23 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1600 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1961 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 28 at 12:08pm
$
Midtown
6 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 145

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1561 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
8 Units Available
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Units have bathtub, extra storage, laundry, patio or balcony, and microwave. Community allows cats and dogs, and it offers parking. Located in the heart of downtown off of North Sarah Street.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1602 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 391

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
48 Units Available
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2300 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Verified

1 of 482

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
61 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,561
958 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 115

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1180 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1034 Blendon Pl
1034 Blendon Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - 2-3 Bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1522 Hebert St
1522 Hebert Street, St. Louis, MO
1522 Hebert St - 4 beds 1.5 baths 1,292 sqft (RLNE5787620)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
DeBaliviere Place
1 Unit Available
5656 Waterman Blvd.
5656 Waterman Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Waterman Boulevard Beauty - Property Id: 151880 Spacious and sophisticated all new luxury rehab in historic DeBaliviere. Now offering fully furnished and unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath garden style apartments.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vandeventer
1 Unit Available
4056 West Belle Place
4056 West Belle Place, St. Louis, MO
Huge Historical Single Family Home - This beautiful home was built in 1896 recently updated and features 4bedrooms with 2 1/2 Baths. W/D Hook up on second level with unfinished basement. Comes with central heating and cooling.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bevo Mill
1 Unit Available
4059 Schiller Ave
4059 Schiller Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath South City bungalo, newly updated, hardwood floors, deck, central A/C - Beautiful and Spacious! This two story home is conveniently located in the heart of Bevo, just minutes away from Tower Grove Park, South Grand, the

June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Louis rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Louis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $726 for a one-bedroom apartment and $943 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.

    St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $943 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in St. Louis.
    • While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

