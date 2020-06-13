/
brentwood
157 Apartments for rent in Brentwood, MO📍
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$856
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
8820 Bridgeport Avenue
8820 Bridgeport Avenue, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
864 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent in the highly desirable City of Brentwood! Enjoy highly rated Brentwood schools in this 2-bedroom and 1-bath home. Hardwood floors throughout the living and bedroom spaces. New stainless stove in the kitchen.
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
$
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
524 N Laclede Station Rd 1ST FLOOR
524 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 BEDRROOM APPARTMENT IN WEBSTER GROVES - Property Id: 134987 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor unit remodeled 4 yrs ago .
Rock Hill
1 Unit Available
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7701 Brookline Terrace - 2F
7701 Brookline Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom unit totaling 1,550 square ft. Perfect for roommates or family setup. Roommate situation would be $500/person and that includes internet. Beautiful 3 unit in a great neighborhood.
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
550 South Brentwood
550 South Brentwood Boulevard, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
This centrally located condo on the top floor has floor to ceiling Marvin replacement doors all facing west in the living room and dining room. Good size kitchen opens to dining/living area to help keep the natural light & conversation .
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
1269 Moorlands Drive
1269 Moorlands Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$695
550 sqft
Available July 1st Clean and updated 1 BR, 1 BA apartment (THIS IS NOT A STUDIO APT) on the 2nd floor with hardwood floors, newer kitchen with dishwasher, all utilities are included except electric.
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7411 Bruno Avenue
7411 Bruno Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3177 sqft
Beautiful updated home in Richmond Heights! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Three bedrooms on the main floor.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7553 Buckingham Drive
7553 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Affordable luxury living in the heart of Clayton! Available short term and furnished! Completely renovated 12 unit building.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
7557 Buckingham
7557 Buckingham Drive, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
FIRST MONTH FREE! Rent also includes designated parking space, and water, sewer and trash.
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7380 Marietta Avenue
7380 Marietta Avenue, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
8008 Orlando Drive
8008 Orlando Drive, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1650 sqft
Charming Tudor (3 Bedroom, 1 Bath) Town Home (Duplex) * Great value, central location, residential lifestyle. * Enrollment to Clayton (Blue Ribbon) School District. * Lovely Clayton restaurants, shopping district & Galleria Mall.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
907 South Hanley Road
907 South Hanley Road, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
837 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Clayton condo on the second floor of a well-maintained building. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, and maple cabinetry.
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.
Rock Hill
1 Unit Available
1103 North Rock Hill
1103 North Rock Hill Road, Rock Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Rock Hill! Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen walks into very large dinning room. Updated bathroom. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash.
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
52 Berkshire Drive
52 Berkshire Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3330 sqft
New and Improved, stunning newly updated home in a highly sought-after Berkshire Neighborhood. This 4Bed/3.5Bath two story home offers an amazing amount of beauty.
Ladue
1 Unit Available
2 Wakefield Drive
2 Wakefield Road, Ladue, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2295 sqft
Handsome 4B/3b Ladue executive home tucked away on a 1 acre private lot. Easy access to Highway 40, Clayton, Washington University, major hospitals, fine restaurants and shopping.
Clayton
1 Unit Available
625 Westwood
625 Westwood Drive, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1000 sqft
How cute is this? Hardwood floors in main living area, carpeted bedroom. Dining area can be used as office or additional living space. Open gorgeous kitchen suitable for dining in. Located near downtown Clayton and Wash U. Pets are ok with deposit.
