75 Apartments For Rent Near Ranken Technical College

Ranken Technical College
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
21 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
23 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
53 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
50 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Last updated November 26 at 11:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$810
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$917
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
756 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
10 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Kingsbury Apartments
501 Clara Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1067 sqft
Lush homes in a vintage apartment building, smack dab in the Central West End neighborhood. Air conditioning and stone balconies in units. Community garden and roommate matching service. Close to the Visitation Park Historic District.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
3 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 19 at 02:50 PM
6 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
6 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Units have bathtub, extra storage, laundry, patio or balcony, and microwave. Community allows cats and dogs, and it offers parking. Located in the heart of downtown off of North Sarah Street.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
577 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
4 Units Available
Grand Center
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park Southeast
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
5 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1200 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
5 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
927 sqft
Centrally located between Wash U, the Loop, and Central West End. Units offer air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Community includes bike storage, parking, and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 05:17 PM
5 Units Available
Midtown
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
127 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1170 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.