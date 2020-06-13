226 Apartments for rent in Clayton, MO📍
Clayton, Missouri, is not a city you can drive into and easily find an apartment or home in a day or two. Newcomers should do their research on apartment availability and rents before deciding to call this city home. An above average income will help make the transition easier, as Clayton is more expensive than many mid-continent towns when it comes to the cost of living. Consider home rentals, as well as apartment rentals, and make sure your credit history is a shining example of greatness! After all, Forbes and Fortune 500 don’t have their headquarters in Clayton for no reason. Once you find the housing you want, relocating is a breeze.
There are several neighborhoods worth mentioning in Clayton that you may want to call home.
Wydown Forest: Wydown Forest is an upscale neighborhood full of close-knit neighbors. Fourth of July parties and fireworks, seasonal neighborhood cookouts and potluck dinners dot the community calendar. Wydown Forest even holds its own holiday parades. This community is a popular area, and apartment searches may take some time. You can find very nice homes for rent, but be ready to pay! $$$$
Old Town: Just as the name suggests, this subdivision is one of the first subdivisions built in Clayton. Complete with street signs written in Old English and the historic Hanley House, this area of Clayton can only be described as charming. Residents will find housing and apartments more readily available in this area. Old Town is also close to schools, parks and shopping. $$$
Davis Place: The Davis Place subdivision has something for everyone. This area is large and always full of activity. Just like other Clayton areas, this urban subdivision has a neighborhood association that finds time to plan neighborhood parties, plays and parades. They also have plenty of rules regarding fencing, landscaping and other home guidelines. $$$
Claverach Park: The Claverach Park development sits right next to Oak Knoll Park. This subdivision is an older neighborhood that has been around since the 1930s. It's full of character, with beautiful overgrown trees and unique stone and brick homes with large yards. Homes are available for a steep price, but you may find apartment living to be scarce in this area. $$$$