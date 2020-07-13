Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

113 Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO with pool

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
4 Units Available
Grand Center
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Park Southeast
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated March 19 at 02:50pm
6 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood Park
3815 McCausland Ave Unit 13
3815 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1320 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
2323 Locust unit 503
2323 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO Parking Spaces...

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4453 West Pine Boulevard
4453 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1360 sqft
Rare chance to lease a unit in West Pine Terrace. Walk to everything in the heart of the Central West End! New appliances, brand new hand scraped bamboo floors. Fresh paint throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4323 Laclede Ave
4323 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1248 sqft
This is a great Townhouse in the Central West End. Available to move in September 12th.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
LaSalle Park
1047 Lafayette Ave. #A
1047 Lafayette Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1345 sqft
Soulard Sweet Spot - Property Id: 258073 Newly rehabbed open floor plan loftstyle condo. 2 bedrooms with open loft, 2 baths, soaring windows, brand new kitchen and appliances. 1 gated parking spot and plentiful quiet side street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4355 Maryland Ave #404
4355 Maryland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1246 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! Welcome to the Maryland House Condo conveniently located in the CWE near the park, hospitals, restaurants & public transportation! This is a secure building w/garage parking & doorman.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1114 Lucas Ave #211
1114 Lucas Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Loft with a Move In Special!!! - This one bedroom loft located on Washington Ave. won't last long! It is located within Lucas Lofts, and it features garage parking for one car and access to a beautiful rooftop deck.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4100 Forest Park Avenue
4100 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1526 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful and spacious Loft resides in a Historic World's Fair vintage building that was originally a Model-T Factory.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4225 West Pine Boulevard
4225 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1490 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA Townhouse in gated community within walking distance to Barnes Hospital, SLU Campus, shops and restaurants. Open floor plan – kitchen, dining, living area, fireplace, balcony, second bedroom and full bath on first floor.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1204 Washington Avenue
1204 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
2732 sqft
Come see this one of a kind ‘Top Floor Penthouse’ located on one of the best corners Downtown! This is a rare opportunity to own one of the very few two-story condos in Jack Thompson Square! Featuring sprawling maple hardwood floors, an enormous

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
5858 Nina Plaza
5858 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
1st floor condo unit near Washington University and Forest Park! 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with private study, fireplace and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Compton Heights Historic District
2254 Grand
2254 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property Available in beginning of AUGUST T Luxury 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, features floor to ceiling windows, interior has exposed brick walls, 2 panel doors, recessed lighting, 3 inch blinds, beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
O'Fallon Park
4119 Farlin Avenue
4119 Farlin Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
2304 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom next to Fairground Park, We will accept section 8. This unit features a family room, eat-in kitchen with electric stove, fridge, and dishwasher, and two good size bedrooms. Close to public transportation.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4909 Laclede Avenue
4909 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1599 sqft
This stunning 20th Floor Unit in the sought after Park East Tower has been completely remodeled and furnished by Jacob Laws Interior Design. (Detailed Description by Jacob Laws available by request).

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4540 Laclede
4540 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1150 sqft
**must have confirmed appointment**Great location, walking distance to coffee cartel, restaurants, shops, cathedral basilica. This updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Wexford.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4242 Laclede Avenue #215
4242 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
Ask
POOL PARTY, USA In This Luxurious CWE Loft! - Check out this sexy beast of a loft! Nestled in the Central West End, this apartment has amenities galore. New appliances? Check. Washer and dryer in unit? Check.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4466 West Pine 14G
4466 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
705 sqft
A room with a view! - Property Id: 132517 Snazzy 1 bedroom/1 bath condo in the hi-rise Executive House with a commanding view from the 14th floor. Parquet flooring, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
212 North Kingshighway Boulevard
212 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$3,100
809 sqft
Live the life at the jewel of the Central West End, The Chase Apartments.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1123 Washington Avenue
1123 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the heart of Washington Ave Loft District in a 1 bedroom 1 bath, in Lucas Lofts.

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Louis rents held steady over the past month

St. Louis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $727 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

