normandy
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
231 Apartments for rent in Normandy, MO📍
Normandy
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Normandy
7524 Florissant Road
7524 Florissant Road, Normandy, MO
Studio
$800
880 sqft
Formerly a hair braiding studio, this unit features a 500 square foot open studio space with a 120 sq ft private office and an additional 270 sq foot back room. The unit also has a large storage room with loft storage.
Normandy
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Normandy
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9
7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.
Normandy
4309 Walker Lane, B
4309 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Normandy
4317 Walker Lane, D
4317 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Normandy
4305 Walker Lane, C
4305 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Normandy
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Normandy
7309 Natural Bridge
7309 Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, MO
Studio
$600
Office space for lease unit 202 , 203, 204 and 205. 2-3 room suites and single room avail. Gas and Electric Included in rents. Call list agent for details
Results within 1 mile of Normandy
Hanley Hills
1914 Bainbridge Dr.
1914 Bainbridge Drive, Hanley Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
1914 Bainbridge Dr. Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a bonus room!! - This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Hanley Hills.
Hillsdale
6512 Leschen Ave RIV-120
6512 Leschen Avenue, Hillsdale, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$765
943 sqft
6512 Leschen ~ Lovely Hillsdale Home! - Available Now! Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes ample parking, new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, fully fenced yard, detached storage shed, basement and more! Please note, the home does not have
Ferguson
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!
Ferguson
114 Paul Ave RVA-063
114 Paul Ave, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
875 sqft
114 Paul Ave ~ Spacious Ferguson Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 3BD/1BA, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, shed, partially fenced back yard, near the interstates, shopping, school districts and more.
Uplands Park
3619 Ridgedale Ave.
3619 Ridgedale Avenue, Uplands Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1926 sqft
Great large home in Uplands Park - Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a two car garage, sun porch, and back deck! This home has a partially finished basement with a half bath.
Ferguson
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.
Ferguson
809 Arline Ave
809 Arline Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
970 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Ferguson. Features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, large backyard, double driveway, and bonus room off the master. If you would like to view the property please visit us at 8006 Gravois, St.
Bel-Ridge
8519 Katherine Avenue
8519 Katharine Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
901 sqft
8519 Katherine Ave is in the Normandy area! Property is available to view NOW! This home has 901 sq.
Ferguson
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.
Ferguson
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.
Ferguson
709 Pemberton
709 Pemberton Place, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
OPEN HOUSE!!!!!! 12/15/2019 10-11AM
Results within 5 miles of Normandy
Verified
Central West End Historic District
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
$
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$820
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Normandy rentals listed on Apartment List is $710.
Some of the colleges located in the Normandy area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Normandy from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.