princeton heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:56 PM
220 Apartments for rent in Princeton Heights, St. Louis, MO
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
3 Units Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$808
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard
5514 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,500
3669 sqft
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY!!!! Well maintained, freestanding, 3,669 sqft building w/ great visibility & high traffic throughout the day! The potential for this space is infinite, retail, office, showroom etc..
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6931 Gravois Avenue
6931 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$5,188
4447 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STRIKING Turn Key Restaurant For LEASE * Everything you need for INSTANT SUCCESS including use/ownership of owners Website, Social Media, Phone #...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4518 Tholozan Ave
4518 Tholozan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath. Central A/C! Spacious Back Yard! - Nice 2 bedroom bungalow in South City. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, wood floors, all recently updated. New windows and central A/C. Full basement and a nice size yard for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5207 Itaska St
5207 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
5207 Itaska St Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Renovation in South Hampton Neighborhood! - This brand new renovation is a must see! With beautiful hardwood floors, an open floor plan, spacious rooms, and plenty of closet space, this home wont be on the
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - https://photos.app.goo.
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
4429 Neosho Street
4429 Neosho Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
1297 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1225957 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
4407 Chippewa E
4407 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW!! You absolutely MUST SEE this extremely comfortable, yet affordable 1 bedroom You will fall in love with this 1 bedroom apartment in a secure, gated complex.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4627 Hampton Avenue
4627 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! This beautiful office space is the entire second floor in a well maintained building. The main area is a large open space with lots of natural light and gleaming engineered wood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
3601 Hereford
3601 Hereford St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
700 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located west of Kingshighway on a great street in the 63109 zip code! Tenant moving, available soon! Updated flooring through out this unit with a private bedroom in back.
Last updated July 12 at 01:14pm
1 Unit Available
4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F
4841 Oldenburg Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Description: This is a nice affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a great location! This second floor unit has hardwood in both the living room and larger master bedroom that you enter through the rear of the building.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C
6211 Robert Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1084 sqft
Pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment for rent in St. Louis Hills! Original and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, newer appliances in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
5807 Loran
5807 Loran Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
4390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ST LOUIS HILLS 4 FAMILY METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. TURRET STYLE WINDING STAIRCASE IN FRONT ENTRY. SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT AND CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,850
4000 sqft
Fantastic location for your South city business with 4000 sq ft zone F retail! This large building was a beauty supply outlet.
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
4523 Gravois Avenue - 302
4523 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$449
600 sqft
******************************************************************* SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
5047 Murdoch Avenue
5047 Murdoch Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
1987 sqft
Updated main floor unit. This duplex has been renovated, which means newer windows and systems! Kitchen and bath are also desirably updated.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
128 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
19 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
577 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
