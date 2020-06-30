Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included walk in closets dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

We are proud to present The Bogen Lofts, a unique community managed by Maxus Properties! Enjoy the great downtown location of this community, right in the heart of the Washington Avenue Loft District in Downtown St. Louis. The Bogen Loft Apartments are the perfect mix of Old World charm and modern urban living, offering one, two, and three bedroom lofts that feature exposed brick accent walls, walk-in closets, and fully applianced kitchens with granite countertops (in select lofts). Our apartments are beautifully designed, with original columns, wood beam ceilings and large windows. The Bogen Loft Apartments also provide residents with premier amenities, including FREE expanded basic cable & internet, a sundeck and BBQ area, a rooftop cardio center & dog walk, and reliable on-site maintenance services. We have no doubt that you will love living at The Bogen! Take an HD walkthrough video tour on our website to find the floorplan that’s right for you!