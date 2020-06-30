All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

Bogen

1209 Washington Ave · (314) 701-7057
Rent Special
No App Fee! No Reservation Fee! One Month Free!
Location

1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 609 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1262 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1262 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 802 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1582 sqft

Unit 810 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2134 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bogen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
We are proud to present The Bogen Lofts, a unique community managed by Maxus Properties! Enjoy the great downtown location of this community, right in the heart of the Washington Avenue Loft District in Downtown St. Louis. The Bogen Loft Apartments are the perfect mix of Old World charm and modern urban living, offering one, two, and three bedroom lofts that feature exposed brick accent walls, walk-in closets, and fully applianced kitchens with granite countertops (in select lofts). Our apartments are beautifully designed, with original columns, wood beam ceilings and large windows. The Bogen Loft Apartments also provide residents with premier amenities, including FREE expanded basic cable & internet, a sundeck and BBQ area, a rooftop cardio center & dog walk, and reliable on-site maintenance services. We have no doubt that you will love living at The Bogen! Take an HD walkthrough video tour on our website to find the floorplan that’s right for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $95 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage Parking: $70/month (subject to availability).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bogen have any available units?
Bogen has 16 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Bogen have?
Some of Bogen's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bogen currently offering any rent specials?
Bogen is offering the following rent specials: No App Fee! No Reservation Fee! One Month Free!
Is Bogen pet-friendly?
Yes, Bogen is pet friendly.
Does Bogen offer parking?
Yes, Bogen offers parking.
Does Bogen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bogen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bogen have a pool?
Yes, Bogen has a pool.
Does Bogen have accessible units?
No, Bogen does not have accessible units.
Does Bogen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bogen has units with dishwashers.
