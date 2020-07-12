/
debaliviere place
231 Apartments for rent in DeBaliviere Place, St. Louis, MO
19 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
10 Units Available
Kingsbury Apartments
501 Clara Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1067 sqft
Lush homes in a vintage apartment building, smack dab in the Central West End neighborhood. Air conditioning and stone balconies in units. Community garden and roommate matching service. Close to the Visitation Park Historic District.
5 Units Available
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
927 sqft
Centrally located between Wash U, the Loop, and Central West End. Units offer air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Community includes bike storage, parking, and gym.
1 Unit Available
5557 Pershing 3F
5557 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1822 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath large condo available in July - OPEN HOUSE July 1 5;30-6 Spacious (1822 sq ft) 2 bed 2 bath Condo with light hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
5510 Waterman Boulevard
5510 Waterman Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Beautiful Central West End first floor condo with two bedrooms and a large full bath; upgrades include new flooring, updated kitchen and bath. Laundry in-unit; washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
5330 Pershing #701
5330 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
815 sqft
1/2 OFF DEPOSIT! Great Unit Available On Pershing, Close to WASHU. Debaliviere Place - Check out this 7th floor 2 bedroom 1 bath in a convenient area close to Barnes, Wash U, Forest Park, and The Metro.
1 Unit Available
5630 Pershing Avenue
5630 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally turn key for this delightful updated 1 bedroom condo, quick move in, spacious living and dining area leading to the south facing view balcony.
Results within 1 mile of DeBaliviere Place
54 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
49 Units Available
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
20 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
9 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$584
557 sqft
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis.
10 Units Available
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
1 Unit Available
4931 Lindell Boulevard
4931 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1425 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
604 Available 07/20/20 The York House of the Central West End is your rare opportunity to live in a stunning 2 bedroom - 2 bath unit. This beautiful boutique style building is located on Lindell Blvd at York Avenue.
1 Unit Available
5433 Enright Avenue
5433 Enright Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1150.00; IMRID16427
1 Unit Available
6006 Westminster Place
6006 Westminster Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Located in the Delmar Loop Saint Louis. It is fully furnished with absolutely everything you might need. The place is just 0.
1 Unit Available
5855 Washington Boulevard - 1D
5855 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete remodel! BEAUTIFUL LARGE 1 BED 1 BATH! Perfect for students! This Apartment has it ALL! In this secure building, this unit features a 1 secure parking spot, washer and dryer in the unit! Professionally managed.
1 Unit Available
5845 Nina Place
5845 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1145 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Looking for a wonderfully affordable spacious CWE condo? Welcome to this Lovely 2Beds/2Baths condo located minutes from Forest Park, Washington University, Saint Louis University, Museums, BJC hospital, Clayton, Fox
1 Unit Available
6007 Waterman Boulevard
6007 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
New Rehab 3 bedroom Perfect for Wash U students. Under $600/month each. Tenant pays electric and gas and $50/month for internet
1 Unit Available
6003 Waterman Boulevard
6003 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous four bedroom unit is located within walking distance of Wash U, on a beautiful property located on the corner of Des Pares and Waterman Blvd.
1 Unit Available
5858 Nina Plaza
5858 Nina Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
1st floor condo unit near Washington University and Forest Park! 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with private study, fireplace and eat-in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
4947 Laclede Ave.
4947 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
PRE-LEASING this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the Central West End! Whether you like to eat, play, or shop, the CWE is just the place for you! Located within walking distance to Children's Hospital, Barnes Jewish and Forest Park.
1 Unit Available
4909 Laclede Avenue
4909 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1599 sqft
This stunning 20th Floor Unit in the sought after Park East Tower has been completely remodeled and furnished by Jacob Laws Interior Design. (Detailed Description by Jacob Laws available by request).
1 Unit Available
6048 Washington Boulevard
6048 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
Charming 2 bed/2 bath unit within walking distance of Wash U, Delmar Loop and Forest Park. Renovated 2 years ago with all new floors, kitchen, baths. Great location for students or faculty. Hurry, this won’t last long.
