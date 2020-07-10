Apartment List
/
MO
/
st louis
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

128 Luxury Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
3 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
31 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Lafayette Square
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Hi-Pointe
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Verified

1 of 144

Last updated July 10 at 05:52am
5 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1180 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 05:52am
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Units have bathtub, extra storage, laundry, patio or balcony, and microwave. Community allows cats and dogs, and it offers parking. Located in the heart of downtown off of North Sarah Street.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 05:52am
5 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
927 sqft
Centrally located between Wash U, the Loop, and Central West End. Units offer air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Community includes bike storage, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
4 Units Available
Grand Center
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
27 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 24 at 03:48am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
$
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 30 at 02:28pm
8 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 24 at 03:42pm
$
5 Units Available
Midtown
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
1 Unit Available
Forest Park Southeast
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 23 at 02:26pm
1 Unit Available
Soulard Historic District
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
884 sqft
Lafayette Lofts are beautiful loft style apartments in the Soulard area. Additional amenities in the units include polished interior concrete floors/bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, in-unit buzzer system, 13 ft.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated March 19 at 02:50pm
6 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.

July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Louis rents held steady over the past month

St. Louis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $727 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Louis 3 BedroomsSt. Louis Accessible ApartmentsSt. Louis Apartments under $600St. Louis Apartments under $700St. Louis Apartments under $800
    St. Louis Apartments with BalconySt. Louis Apartments with GarageSt. Louis Apartments with GymSt. Louis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Louis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Louis Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Apartments with Pool
    St. Louis Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Louis Cheap PlacesSt. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Furnished ApartmentsSt. Louis Luxury PlacesSt. Louis Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Louis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
    St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
    Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
    MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
    Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
    St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
    Saint Louis University