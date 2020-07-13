73 Apartments under $700 for rent in St. Louis, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
4 Units Available
Ferguson
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
32 Units Available
Northampton
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$585
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
126 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
150 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$704
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
826 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Visitation Park Historic District
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$584
557 sqft
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
18 Units Available
Columbus Square
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Shrewsbury
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
914 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 2 at 04:27pm
2 Units Available
Gravois Park
Diplomat
3530 Miami Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$625
475 sqft
We’re only blocks away from Tower Grove, where you can dine from a wide array of international cuisine restaurants, chill out at one of the many coffee houses or tea rooms, shop at the local farmer’s market , take in the neighborhood’s bustling
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hi-Pointe
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Clayton-Tamm
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
660 sqft
42 inviting apartments homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within walking distance of entertainment and restaurants. Just minutes from Forest Park, which is home to the St. Louis Zoo, St.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Hi-Pointe
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Shrewsbury
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Shaw Historic District
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$655
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
807 sqft
Located in South St. Louis, bounded by Grand, Magnolia, Kingshighway and Arsenal streets in the historic Tower Grove Park neighborhood near the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Live just minutes from downtown St.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
4608 Loughborough Ave 1E
4608 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment in Boulevard Heights - Property Id: 265129 1 bedroom shot gun style apartment in Boulevard Heights Hardwood floors Bonus room off the kitchen 1st floor units Tenant pays gas and electric NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Benton Park West
3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F)
3259 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Modern 2.5 bed apartment, spacious, new windows, right off trendy Cherokee Street - This newly renovated 2.5 bedroom apartment is huge.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Gravois Park
3707 Oregon Ave
3707 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
Main Floor Unit! - This is a beautiful renovated 1 bed 1 bath unit. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet, and renovated kitchen. Make this home your today and schedule your showing! This unit accepts 1 bedroom section 8 vouchers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Fountain Park
1416 N. Euclid Ave
1416 North Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
2702 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - Amazing Opportunity to Own your HOME! 1416 N. Euclid Ave St.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove East
3112 Arsenal Street - 5
3112 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
1 bed 1 bath available now! Adorable unit in the heart of Tower Grove East! Clean and secure building with laundry hookups in basement.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Tiffany
3850 Park Avenue - 2
3850 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$699
550 sqft
ADORABLE 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW!! These highly desirable units go FAST! Very updated and clean building! Fantastic multi-family in central location on Park just west of Grand and the SLU Medical Campus / Cardinal Glennon Hospital, this super

July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Louis rents held steady over the past month

St. Louis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $727 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

