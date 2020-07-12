/
forest park southeast
251 Apartments for rent in Forest Park Southeast, St. Louis, MO
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
11 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
3 Units Available
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1112 South Boyle Avenue
1112 South Boyle Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Very spacious 1 bedroom with high ceilings and modern amenities such as washer/dryer combo, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and private decks! Enjoy living so close to great restaurants and nightlife; and only a short bike ride to
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1052 South Kingshighway - J
1052 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1030 sqft
Ideal location next to Forest Park, BJC, Washington University, Children's Hospital and everything the vibrant Grove Neighborhood has to offer. Historic building on both national and state historic register.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1210 S. Newstead Ave - Downnstairs
1210 South Newstead Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Virtual Tour- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SiazTHMTzzE&mls=1 Three bedroom apartment in central Grove location at Newstead and Swan, short walk to Urban Chestnut Brewing, new Tempus Restaurant and the Manchester entertainment district.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
4203 Swan Avenue - 1 East
4203 Swan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4203 Swan Avenue - 1 East in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
4429 Arco Avenue
4429 Arco Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
640 sqft
Totally rehabbed 1 bed/1 bath brick bungalow located in the Forest Park South East neighborhood otherwise known as The Grove, is now available for lease. Please note the square footage listed does not include the entire living area.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park Southeast
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
577 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1200 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$802
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$917
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
756 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$881
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$921
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
54 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
49 Units Available
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
20 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
11 Units Available
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
7 Units Available
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Units have bathtub, extra storage, laundry, patio or balcony, and microwave. Community allows cats and dogs, and it offers parking. Located in the heart of downtown off of North Sarah Street.
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
4 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Last updated March 19 at 02:50pm
6 Units Available
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.
Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
