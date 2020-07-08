All apartments in St. Louis
Vanguard Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Vanguard Heights

Open Now until 6pm
10362 Old Olive Street Rd · (314) 310-8072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$2,204

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vanguard Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
media room
nest technology
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
wine room

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.8x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$600
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin fee
Additional: Liability: $10/month, Valet Trash: $27/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Contact the property for details.
Parking Details: Garage: $60/month per vehicle, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vanguard Heights have any available units?
Vanguard Heights has 2 units available starting at $2,204 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Vanguard Heights have?
Some of Vanguard Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and wine room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vanguard Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Vanguard Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vanguard Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Vanguard Heights is pet friendly.
Does Vanguard Heights offer parking?
Yes, Vanguard Heights offers parking.
Does Vanguard Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vanguard Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vanguard Heights have a pool?
Yes, Vanguard Heights has a pool.
Does Vanguard Heights have accessible units?
No, Vanguard Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Vanguard Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vanguard Heights has units with dishwashers.
