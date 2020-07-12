/
/
/
downtown st louis
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:31 PM
187 Apartments for rent in Downtown St. Louis, St. Louis, MO
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$704
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
826 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
16 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
24 Units Available
Merchandise Mart
1000 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the convention center, City Museum and the Riverfront. Fantastic floor plans with granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A pet-friendly community with available garages and a gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
30 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
19 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
27 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 24 at 03:48am
$
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 30 at 02:28pm
8 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
15 Units Available
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2323 Locust unit 503
2323 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO Parking Spaces...
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1219 Washington Ave #520
1219 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Very Updated all electric, 2 Bed 2 Bath Loft! Floor to Ceiling Bedroom Walls! - LARGE space! Enjoy an Awesome view of Downtown on the building's Rooftop Patio! The bedrooms have floor to ceiling walls...
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1114 Lucas Ave #211
1114 Lucas Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Loft with a Move In Special!!! - This one bedroom loft located on Washington Ave. won't last long! It is located within Lucas Lofts, and it features garage parking for one car and access to a beautiful rooftop deck.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Washington Ave #603
2020 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown loft! Open floor plan. Parking included! - Downtown Luxury loft, amazing location- easy access to hwy 40 & 44.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1136 Washington Avenue
1136 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1711 sqft
Corner Penthouse level loft with brilliant light and sweeping panoramic views of Downtown Saint Louis! Floor-to-ceiling large windows and exposed duct-work provide the ultimate downtown loft experience you have been looking for! This one of a kind
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1204 Washington Avenue
1204 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
2732 sqft
Come see this one of a kind ‘Top Floor Penthouse’ located on one of the best corners Downtown! This is a rare opportunity to own one of the very few two-story condos in Jack Thompson Square! Featuring sprawling maple hardwood floors, an enormous
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
210 North 17th
210 North 17th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
635 sqft
Luxurious downtown condo is now available! 24 hour doorman! Comes with assigned parking spot! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, laundry facilities, game room, club house.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
901 Washington Avenue
901 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2168 sqft
Luxury 2 story penthouse loft in a premier location! Professionally designed, stylish & tasteful, this loft is ideal for your urban living dream! Walk into an open floor plan w/featured natural timber posts, wooden ceilings, exposed brick walls,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
915 Olive Street
915 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
WOW! Totally updated condo in the highly desirable Syndicate building downtown! Located directly above downtown's biggest grocery store, this convenient condo features a great open floor plan with custom kitchen! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, master
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1123 Washington Avenue
1123 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the heart of Washington Ave Loft District in a 1 bedroom 1 bath, in Lucas Lofts.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCahokia, ILGranite City, ILJennings, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MONormandy, MORichmond Heights, MO