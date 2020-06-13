115 Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO📍
Currently, Bellefontaine Neighbors is experiencing a boom in population growth. As a result, it may be a bit of a challenge to find a single-family home for sale. Many new residents are opting to look at places for rent including single-family homes, townhouses, and condo rentals in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Not only will it be easier to find a rental home, but also it will allow you the chance to really get to know the ins and outs of the community so that you can find the perfect area to permanently settle in. Spring is the most popular time of the year to move to Bellefontaine Neighbors because the warmer weather and sunny days bring out more "for sale" signs in front of homes. With the name "Neighbors" in the title, it's not surprising that this town doesn't necessarily have distinct neighborhoods -- it's its own!
Bellefontaine Neighbors has a unique mix of newer and older homes. Many of the homes were built between 1950 and 1980 and feature two to three bedrooms and one to two bathrooms. Although newer homes are rare, new construction developments are available in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Quiet, unassuming, and charming older homes are the most common style of residences found in this neighborhood. Many properties feature ample green space, space for entertaining and well maintained yards. Look in this neighborhood for a condo for rent or furnished apartments located inside of a single-family home.
Weather in Bellefontaine Neighbors is largely dependent on the time of year. Winters feature cold days and the potential for heavy snowfall. However, the dog days of summer bring gorgeous sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Spend a day out at the Bellefontaine Conservation Area or head over to nearby Eagle Springs Golf Course. Because it is only 20 minutes from downtown St. Louis, Bellefontaine Neighbors is a terrific commuter town. Going to a Cardinals, Blues, or Rams game is a favorite hobby for residents of Bellefontaine Neighbors because of how close they are to the action.