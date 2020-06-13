118 Apartments for rent in Lemay, MO📍
Are you looking for apartments for rent in Lemay, Missouri? If so, check online listings, local newspapers, and simply walk or drive the area to find the place you'll most want to life. You can find studio apartments for rent, townhouses for rent, and rental houses here.
Be sure to bring your ID and your credit information with you when you're ready to sign a lease. Many landlords will also require bank statements, so bring those along, too.
Lemay is in and of itself a neighborhood within the greater St. Louis metro area. Lemay is suburban in feel with a mix of owners and renters here. You'll find small to medium sized apartment buildings and single family homes, with some properties quite historic, built previous to 1939. Other residences were built between 1940 and 1969, so the neighborhood as a whole has an established, and sometimes history-rich feeling to its tree lined streets.
If you need to commute to work, you'll need a car. Most city residents drive or carpool in private vehicles. Commute time is between 15 and 30 minutes on average.
Local businesses and small cafes are located right in the neighborhood, so you don't even have to go into St. Louis.
Referencing the work of the city's namesake, Lemay houses the River City Casino on the western bank of the Mississippi River. With a 1904 World's Fair theme, this palace of games of chance was named the best St. Louis Casino by the Riverfront Times. Located in St. Louis county, not far from the arches of downtown St. Louis itself, this census designated community claims 16,645 residents -- but it's highly likely that they aren't always at the casino.
The Chamber of Commerce is very active here, and sponsors youth sports leagues and family trivia nights.
The brand new Lemay Aquatic and Recreation Center includes a deep-water pool replete with slide, wet deck, lazy river, and even a tot area for small fry. There are over 41,000 square feet of fitness options including a gym, walking and jogging track, and childcare at the athletic center, which is also contained here. If you're a couch potato, it's time you got off that couch!
The Jefferson Barracks Historic Park fronts the Mississippi River here, offering plenty of green space for jogging, walking, and just plain relaxing with a river view. Gravois Creek bubbles through this bucolic neighborhood, and away from the river, Union Road County Park offers more opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, as does the smaller Black Forest County Park.