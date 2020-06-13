210 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MO📍
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7428 Hazel Avenue
7428 Hazel Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
931 sqft
Spacious and stylish upgraded 2nd floor + bonus area large unit available for new tenant! 3 beds, 1 bath & plenty of space / phenomenal common areas.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2050 Yale Ave - 27
2050 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New kitchen & updated 1 Bedroom located in Historic Maplewood MO, Unit has stove, fridge and dishwasher and is ALL Electric, Unit also has central heat and air and is located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7380 Marietta Avenue
7380 Marietta Avenue, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2040 Yale Ave. - 1
2040 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
640 sqft
Beautiful Apartments located in Historic Maplewood MO, Units have stove, fridge and dishwasher and are ALL Electric, Units also have central heat and air and are located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2203 Bellevue Avenue
2203 Bellevue Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Gorgeous and newly renovated two bed and one bath with hardwood flooring apartment in the heart of Maplewood, close to St Louis' best restaurants, boutiques, shopping, highways and more.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7477 Maple Avenue
7477 Maple Avenue, Maplewood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1624 sqft
terrific older home with lots of charm and original millwork. one and a half story in the heart of maplewood with a nice large level lot. four bedrooms and three full baths. newer driveway. kitchen has a dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1034 Blendon Pl
1034 Blendon Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - 2-3 Bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
524 N Laclede Station Rd 1ST FLOOR
524 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 BEDRROOM APPARTMENT IN WEBSTER GROVES - Property Id: 134987 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor unit remodeled 4 yrs ago .
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7701 Brookline Terrace - 2F
7701 Brookline Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom unit totaling 1,550 square ft. Perfect for roommates or family setup. Roommate situation would be $500/person and that includes internet. Beautiful 3 unit in a great neighborhood.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1309 McCausland Avenue
1309 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$795
1000 sqft
Available August 1 , 1st floor apartment in a 3 story, 6 unit building. Clean and updated 2 BR, 1 Bath unit with hardwood floors, all appliances including dishwasher and central HVAC.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
1269 Moorlands Drive
1269 Moorlands Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$695
550 sqft
Available July 1st Clean and updated 1 BR, 1 BA apartment (THIS IS NOT A STUDIO APT) on the 2nd floor with hardwood floors, newer kitchen with dishwasher, all utilities are included except electric.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lindenwood Park
1 Unit Available
3818 Wabash Avenue
3818 Wabash Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
wONDERFUL HOME! Close to the Shrewsbury Bus Station. Close to I-55, I-44, and I-64-40. Clean and updated with new flooring and fresh paint. Two spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen and fenced level yard.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Maplewood rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,440.
Some of the colleges located in the Maplewood area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maplewood from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
