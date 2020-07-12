/
central west end historic district
268 Apartments for rent in Central West End Historic District, St. Louis, MO
128 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$806
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$917
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
756 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
9 Units Available
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
577 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
23 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1200 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
9 Units Available
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$881
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$921
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
54 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
49 Units Available
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
15 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
20 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
7 Units Available
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Units have bathtub, extra storage, laundry, patio or balcony, and microwave. Community allows cats and dogs, and it offers parking. Located in the heart of downtown off of North Sarah Street.
10 Units Available
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
6 Units Available
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
4453 West Pine Boulevard
4453 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1360 sqft
Rare chance to lease a unit in West Pine Terrace. Walk to everything in the heart of the Central West End! New appliances, brand new hand scraped bamboo floors. Fresh paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
4323 Laclede Ave
4323 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1248 sqft
This is a great Townhouse in the Central West End. Available to move in September 12th.
1 Unit Available
4355 Maryland Ave #404
4355 Maryland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1246 sqft
Location, Location, Location! - Location, Location, Location! Welcome to the Maryland House Condo conveniently located in the CWE near the park, hospitals, restaurants & public transportation! This is a secure building w/garage parking & doorman.
1 Unit Available
4371 #E Laclede Ave
4371 Laclede Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
Central West End! - TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 6/29/20. WILL BE READY FOR A 7/1/20 MOVE IN DATE. Brownstone condo close to the Central West End, Wash U medical center, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
4931 Lindell Boulevard
4931 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1425 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
604 Available 07/20/20 The York House of the Central West End is your rare opportunity to live in a stunning 2 bedroom - 2 bath unit. This beautiful boutique style building is located on Lindell Blvd at York Avenue.
1 Unit Available
4317 Lindell Blvd Apt I
4317 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
Your chance to live in a third floor unit in turn of the century Lindell Commons. This building is perfectly located near Cathedral Basilica within walking distance to Barnes Hospital, Cortex, Washington University Medical School, St.
1 Unit Available
4100 Forest Park Avenue
4100 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1526 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful and spacious Loft resides in a Historic World's Fair vintage building that was originally a Model-T Factory.
1 Unit Available
4324 West Pine Boulevard
4324 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2099 sqft
Everyone will instantly adore this wonderfully remodeled 3 bed/2 bath all brick condo with a terrific central location! The inviting open floorplan features fresh neutral paint throughout that will easily lend itself well to any decorating you
