glasgow village
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
283 Apartments for rent in Glasgow Village, MO📍
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
Riverview
1 Unit Available
10010 Valley Dr.
10010 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
3 bedroom home in Riverview - Welcome home! This freshly painted 3 bedroom home is ready for someone to call it home. The kitchen features an eat in space for meals as well as a gas stove.
Riverview
1 Unit Available
9874 Valley Dr
9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
10118 Cabot
10118 Cabot Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10118 Cabot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11665 Briarbrae Court
11665 Briarbrae Court, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with wood flooring, large level yard and spacious basement for plenty of storage. Call to schedule your showing today!
5 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Spanish Lake
150 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
6 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Jennings
1 Unit Available
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.
1 Unit Available
11411 Las Ladera Dr.
11411 Las Ladera Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1042 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath! - Call Ultimate Realty TODAY to schedule your appointment! 314-675-0470 ext 825 This is a NON SMOKING HOME.
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
Walnut Park East
1 Unit Available
5037 Plover Ave
5037 Plover Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Lot/ Land w/ Rent For $100 a month - 0.09 acres Text me 404 936 5777 (RLNE2718828)
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
Walnut Park West
1 Unit Available
6371 Sherry Ave
6371 Sherry Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
857 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom with huge back yard! - Come check out this 2 bedroom house today! Sitting on a corner lot this home has lots of yard space! Fenced in back yard Newer flooring throughout Great sized bedrooms Laundry room located off of kitchen
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1807 Minneford Dr
1807 Minneford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1480 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Ferguson. All beds and bath are on one level.
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9808 Cambria Dr
9808 Cambria Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1014 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Moline Acres. All beds and full bath on one level.
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2833 Glade Ave
2833 Glade Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
2833 Glade Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 852 square foot house sits on a 10,001 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1952.
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.
Penrose
1 Unit Available
4454 Bircher Blvd # 1F
4454 Bircher Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Cozy Cottage in Jennings - House Features; new floors , many updates, main level w/d hook ups, central a/c and heat, separate basement storage, large peaceful back yard, professional management and much more..
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Glasgow Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $930.
Some of the colleges located in the Glasgow Village area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glasgow Village from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.