192 Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO📍
The city of Jennings has got it made -- a typical suburb, just far away enough from the craziness of the nearby metropolis, yet close enough to the trends and action of urban living. Jennings lies between downtown St. Louis and Lambert Airport, an appealing spot to be if you like straddling the fence and getting the best of both lifestyles. The community of neighborly residents is not only at the epicenter of work and play, but it also is surrounded by a vibrant economy with major employers, such as The Boeing Company and multinational corporation, Emerson Electric Company, under its belt.
Some cities stand out as great relocation destinations, always for the same basic reasons: better opportunities for employment, higher quality of living and transportation convenience. You can achieve these life goals in the cities of North St. Louis County, which includes cities of Jennings, Ferguson, Florissant and Bridgeton.
Housing Market
A good number of houses and places to rent in Jennings are at budget-costs, while you still get to enjoy some of the top institutions that surround these residential communities. Jennings also offers several historic houses (Victorian, colonial and ranch styles) in very livable areas.
Cost of Living Factors
You can stretch your dollar a little more in Jennings for health services, transportation and utilities compared to the state's cost of living average. This manageable cost spills over nicely into real estate and housing. When setting your sights on a home for rent, plan for the security deposit, which is something renters tend to forget. One-month or two-months' security deposit is legal under several state laws, but may differ in your new city.
Jennings is in the north side of St. Louis County and is culturally different from the south, west and mid county sections. Neighbors of Jennings are also in the northern side of the County, and include: Flordell Hills, Country Club Hills and Norwood Court.
Flordell Hills: This is a small neighborhood, west of Jennings, just two minutes drive via Jennings Station Road. You can even walk along West Florissant Avenue, if you feel fit enough for a half-mile journey that takes 11 minutes, tops; on your way, stop at Roper's Ribs for some "baby backs," which is close by Jennings. This community has home rentals in traditional styles on sizable land spaces.
Country Club Hills: This neighborhood is directly west of the center of Jennings, four minutes drive on W Florissant Ave and Sunbury Ave. It has a slightly bigger residential area than Flordel Hills. This lovely neighborhood is close to shops and restaurants and is within walking distance to Velvet Freeze Ice Cream Store for that chocolate malt or sundae.
Norwood Court: Norwood Court is a village east of Country Club Hills, five minutes driving distance via Lucas-Hunt Road. It is a small countryside community with traditional homes, a bike path, nearby recreations centers and convenience stores. You may find a few luxury apartments in this neighborhood.
Although a suburb, expect a more cosmopolitan vibe in Jennings. This community is carved-up by highways and railroads that feels more fragmented than the typical monolithic suburbia. Not a bad thing, the flair adds a quaint charm to an otherwise exclusive environment. Jennings has a growing tech and biotech sector and a growing group of young professionals transplanting in the community. Not without its problems, and still getting over some "migratory bumps" in the road, Jennings's varied culture, commuting convenience and random social interaction are parts and parcel of its appealing character.