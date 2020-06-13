Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

192 Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
5714 Helen Avenue
5714 Helen Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1087 sqft
2 bed 1 bath home for rent in Jennings!! - Come see this beautiful two bedroom home. With over 1000 sq/ft of space this home features hardwood and ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen comes complete with a gas oven/range and a fridge.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Park West
1 Unit Available
6371 Sherry Ave
6371 Sherry Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
857 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom with huge back yard! - Come check out this 2 bedroom house today! Sitting on a corner lot this home has lots of yard space! Fenced in back yard Newer flooring throughout Great sized bedrooms Laundry room located off of kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7150 Garesche Ave
7150 Garesche Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Easy Terms Close in Days Owner will finance or Rent-to-Own this nice 2 bedroom, 900 square foot family home with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout; situated on a large 6,042 square foot lot; located in a quiet,established neighborhood in

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2833 Glade Ave
2833 Glade Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
850 sqft
2833 Glade Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 852 square foot house sits on a 10,001 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1952.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7317 Harney Ave
7317 Harney Avenue, Jennings, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
7317 Harney Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 936 square foot house sits on a 7,440 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
7057 Minnie Avenue
7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2856 Meadowlark Avenue
2856 Meadowlark Avenue, Jennings, MO
3 Bedrooms
$880
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2856 Meadowlark Avenue in Jennings. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
9038 Ellison Street
9038 Ellison Drive, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
VOUCHER FRIENDLY This home features new appliances to include an electric range/oven, refrigerator, and a dishwasher! Sewer cost will be included in your rent.
Results within 1 mile of Jennings
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
6 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walnut Park East
1 Unit Available
5037 Plover Ave
5037 Plover Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Lot/ Land w/ Rent For $100 a month - 0.09 acres Text me 404 936 5777 (RLNE2718828)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9808 Cambria Dr
9808 Cambria Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1014 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Moline Acres. All beds and full bath on one level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Walnut Park West
1 Unit Available
6206 Emma Ave
6206 Emma Avenue, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
The main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, eat-in kitchen and living room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. Basement is unfinished with a garage. NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM WITH BASEMENT AND GARAGE ATTACHED

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1143 Angeline Dr
1143 Angeline Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1143 Angeline Dr in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Normandy
1 Unit Available
7524 Florissant Road
7524 Florissant Road, Normandy, MO
Studio
$800
880 sqft
Formerly a hair braiding studio, this unit features a 500 square foot open studio space with a 120 sq ft private office and an additional 270 sq foot back room. The unit also has a large storage room with loft storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Normandy
1 Unit Available
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9
7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
City GuideJennings
Jennings is an independent city within St. Louis County, often grouped, and confused with St. Louis City itself, which has a significantly different public profile. The present day Jennings was named after James Jennings, who was a Virginian farmer.

The city of Jennings has got it made -- a typical suburb, just far away enough from the craziness of the nearby metropolis, yet close enough to the trends and action of urban living. Jennings lies between downtown St. Louis and Lambert Airport, an appealing spot to be if you like straddling the fence and getting the best of both lifestyles. The community of neighborly residents is not only at the epicenter of work and play, but it also is surrounded by a vibrant economy with major employers, such as The Boeing Company and multinational corporation, Emerson Electric Company, under its belt.

Relocating to Jennings

Some cities stand out as great relocation destinations, always for the same basic reasons: better opportunities for employment, higher quality of living and transportation convenience. You can achieve these life goals in the cities of North St. Louis County, which includes cities of Jennings, Ferguson, Florissant and Bridgeton.

Housing Market

A good number of houses and places to rent in Jennings are at budget-costs, while you still get to enjoy some of the top institutions that surround these residential communities. Jennings also offers several historic houses (Victorian, colonial and ranch styles) in very livable areas.

Cost of Living Factors

You can stretch your dollar a little more in Jennings for health services, transportation and utilities compared to the state's cost of living average. This manageable cost spills over nicely into real estate and housing. When setting your sights on a home for rent, plan for the security deposit, which is something renters tend to forget. One-month or two-months' security deposit is legal under several state laws, but may differ in your new city.

The Neighborhoods of Jennings

Jennings is in the north side of St. Louis County and is culturally different from the south, west and mid county sections. Neighbors of Jennings are also in the northern side of the County, and include: Flordell Hills, Country Club Hills and Norwood Court.

Flordell Hills: This is a small neighborhood, west of Jennings, just two minutes drive via Jennings Station Road. You can even walk along West Florissant Avenue, if you feel fit enough for a half-mile journey that takes 11 minutes, tops; on your way, stop at Roper's Ribs for some "baby backs," which is close by Jennings. This community has home rentals in traditional styles on sizable land spaces.

Country Club Hills: This neighborhood is directly west of the center of Jennings, four minutes drive on W Florissant Ave and Sunbury Ave. It has a slightly bigger residential area than Flordel Hills. This lovely neighborhood is close to shops and restaurants and is within walking distance to Velvet Freeze Ice Cream Store for that chocolate malt or sundae.

Norwood Court: Norwood Court is a village east of Country Club Hills, five minutes driving distance via Lucas-Hunt Road. It is a small countryside community with traditional homes, a bike path, nearby recreations centers and convenience stores. You may find a few luxury apartments in this neighborhood.

The Life of a Jennings Resident

Although a suburb, expect a more cosmopolitan vibe in Jennings. This community is carved-up by highways and railroads that feels more fragmented than the typical monolithic suburbia. Not a bad thing, the flair adds a quaint charm to an otherwise exclusive environment. Jennings has a growing tech and biotech sector and a growing group of young professionals transplanting in the community. Not without its problems, and still getting over some "migratory bumps" in the road, Jennings's varied culture, commuting convenience and random social interaction are parts and parcel of its appealing character.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Jennings?
The average rent price for Jennings rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Jennings?
Some of the colleges located in the Jennings area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Jennings?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jennings from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

