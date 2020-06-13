192 Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO

Relocating to Jennings

Some cities stand out as great relocation destinations, always for the same basic reasons: better opportunities for employment, higher quality of living and transportation convenience. You can achieve these life goals in the cities of North St. Louis County, which includes cities of Jennings, Ferguson, Florissant and Bridgeton.

Housing Market

A good number of houses and places to rent in Jennings are at budget-costs, while you still get to enjoy some of the top institutions that surround these residential communities. Jennings also offers several historic houses (Victorian, colonial and ranch styles) in very livable areas.

Cost of Living Factors

You can stretch your dollar a little more in Jennings for health services, transportation and utilities compared to the state's cost of living average. This manageable cost spills over nicely into real estate and housing. When setting your sights on a home for rent, plan for the security deposit, which is something renters tend to forget. One-month or two-months' security deposit is legal under several state laws, but may differ in your new city.