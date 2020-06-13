/
/
university city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM
244 Apartments for rent in University City, MO📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$863
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Verified
1 of 136
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
University City
22 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University City
Contact for Availability
Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
962 sqft
Located on 10 wooded acres in the heart of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Centrally located, only 5 minutes from Lambert Airport and Clayton, just minutes from Washington University and Forest Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
University City
1 Unit Available
8307 Richard Ave
8307 Richard Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house in University City - This is a 2 bedroom single family home in University City.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
7204 Forsyth Blvd
7204 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious, beautiful home, walk to Wash U - Property Id: 295697 This gracious home is a quick walk from Wash U and downtown Clayton.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
7240 Forsyth
7240 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199 This fantastic unit will be available June 1.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
7222 Forsyth
7222 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Walk to Wash U from this Forsyth beauty - Property Id: 80204 Available June 1.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
University City
1 Unit Available
6261 Clemens Avenue
6261 Clemens Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 Spacious apartment homes available for lease now! Live one block away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more on the Delmar Loop.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
University City
1 Unit Available
7040 Dartmouth Ave. - 1st. Flr.
7040 Dartmouth Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom. Second Floor or First Floor. 1200 sf. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen. All appliances included (stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer-dryer). Large living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
University City
1 Unit Available
1004 Wild Cherry Lane - 1
1004 Wild Cherry Lane, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
1200 sqft
AMAZING UNIT! Available now! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath unit with brand new carpet and washer/dryer hookups available in unit! Very spacious with lots of windows and natural light! Professionally managed.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
University City
1 Unit Available
978 Warder Avenue - 1
978 Warder Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
1st floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath! Great location with spacious kitchen. ***Additional $65 per month for sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible to get gas, electric, and water service. Go to www.stlsmartrentals.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
University City
1 Unit Available
1029 North and South Road - 1
1029 North and South Road, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$899
1200 sqft
AMAZING UNIT! Available now! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath unit with brand new flooring and washer/dryer hookups available in unit! Very spacious with lots of windows and natural light! Professionally managed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
University City
1 Unit Available
8323 Delmar Boulevard
8323 Delmar Boulevard, University City, MO
Studio
$950
1000 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Apartments For Lease. 2 bedroom 1 bath apartments for lease in University City.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7535 Washington Avenue
7535 Washington Avenue, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2100 sqft
MUST SEE THIS STUNNING 2 STORY HOME FOR RENT WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CLAYTON AND U CITY LOOP! Walk in to the traditional entry foyer that leads to the spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and the formal dining room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7850 Birchmont Drive
7850 Birchmont Drive, University City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2000 sqft
RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. WELL MAINTAINED 4+ BEDROOM, 3 BATH, FULL BRICK, TWO STORY HOME. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND ACCENT MIRRORS. LOTS OF CABINETS IN SMARTLY PLANNED KITCHEN.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
University City
1 Unit Available
1010 Wild Cherry Lane - 1
1010 Wild Cherry Lane, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$999
1200 sqft
AMAZING UNIT! Available now! Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath unit with brand new flooring and washer/dryer hookups available in unit! Very spacious with lots of windows and natural light! Professionally managed.
1 of 26
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
University City
1 Unit Available
1355 Rushmore Drive
1355 Rushmore Drive, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1569 sqft
Brick House Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house with enclosed back patio. Corner house. With refinished hardwood Floors New Fresh Paint.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
University City
1 Unit Available
6855 Plymouth Avenue
6855 Plymouth Avenue, University City, MO
Studio
$650
This 1 bedroom unit is in a complex with 2 individual 4-unit buildings. It has on-site management. It is located in a residential subdivision. It is flanked by single family homes. This unit has a gas stove, refrigerator and microwave.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
University City
1 Unit Available
7333 Balson Avenue
7333 Balson Avenue, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
1332 sqft
Main level two bed/one bath open floor plan unit with covered deck area. This well cared for 1,300+ sf updated unit provides living room, separate dining room, spacious kitchen, two large bedrooms and full bath.
Results within 1 mile of University City
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Wydown Skinker
Contact for Availability
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for University City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
Some of the colleges located in the University City area include Washington University in St Louis, Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, and Ranken Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to University City from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO