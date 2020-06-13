Apartment List
/
MO
/
st louis
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

96 Cheap Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northampton
45 Units Available
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$719
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$574
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Spanish Lake
150 Units Available
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Visitation Park Historic District
5 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$554
557 sqft
Forest Park invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Forest Park provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$806
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
950 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Clayton-Tamm
Contact for Availability
Oak Park Apartments
6226 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
660 sqft
42 inviting apartments homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within walking distance of entertainment and restaurants. Just minutes from Forest Park, which is home to the St. Louis Zoo, St.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Shaw Historic District
Contact for Availability
Bevo
3931 Magnolia Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$655
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
807 sqft
Located in South St. Louis, bounded by Grand, Magnolia, Kingshighway and Arsenal streets in the historic Tower Grove Park neighborhood near the Missouri Botanical Gardens. Live just minutes from downtown St.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Penrose
1 Unit Available
4454 Bircher Blvd # 1F
4454 Bircher Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Cozy Cottage in Jennings - House Features; new floors , many updates, main level w/d hook ups, central a/c and heat, separate basement storage, large peaceful back yard, professional management and much more..

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
3925 Pennsylvania Avenue
3925 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4608 Loughborough Ave 1E
4608 Loughborough Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment in Boulevard Heights - Property Id: 265129 1 bedroom shot gun style apartment in Boulevard Heights Hardwood floors Bonus room off the kitchen 1st floor units Tenant pays gas and electric NO EVICTIONS FELONIES OR

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gravois Park
1 Unit Available
3707 Oregon Ave
3707 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
Main Floor Unit! - This is a beautiful renovated 1 bed 1 bath unit. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet, and renovated kitchen. Make this home your today and schedule your showing! This unit accepts 1 bedroom section 8 vouchers.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carondelet
1 Unit Available
5418 S. Compton Ave
5418 South Compton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
762 sqft
1 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HOLLY HILLS - This single-family home has wood floors, a fireplace, walkthrough bedroom, tons of storage in the kitchen and W/D connections in the basement.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Patch
1 Unit Available
7408 Minnesota Ave
7408 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
913 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom Home Near Carondelet Park! - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home is located just a few minutes from Carondelet Park in South City! Hardwood Floors throughout with tile in the Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holly Hills
1 Unit Available
5008 S. 37th St.
5008 South 37th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
823 sqft
House for Rent In South City - Carpet, hardwood floors, 2 window air conditioners, full unfinished basement, fenced yard, off street parking. Utilities: Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water,sewer, lawn care, trash service and snow removal.

June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Louis rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Louis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $726 for a one-bedroom apartment and $943 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.

    St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $943 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in St. Louis.
    • While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Louis 3 BedroomsSt. Louis Accessible ApartmentsSt. Louis Apartments under $600St. Louis Apartments under $700St. Louis Apartments under $800
    St. Louis Apartments with BalconySt. Louis Apartments with GarageSt. Louis Apartments with GymSt. Louis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Louis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Louis Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Apartments with Pool
    St. Louis Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Louis Cheap PlacesSt. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Furnished ApartmentsSt. Louis Luxury PlacesSt. Louis Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Louis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
    St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
    Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
    MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
    Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
    St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
    Saint Louis University