Apartment List
/
MO
/
st louis
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM

122 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lafayette Square
2 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$968
950 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1258 sqft
Downtown St.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 10 at 02:14pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified

1 of 112

Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1626 sqft
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Soulard Historic District
10 Units Available
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1029 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1493 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in 12 floor plans. Units are recently renovated and feature washers/dryers. Pet-friendly community with onsite clubhouse and garage parking. Just moments from The Dome at America's Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
Central West End Historic District
10 Units Available
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 28 at 12:08pm
$
Midtown
6 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1156 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Residences at Forest Park
4910 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1148 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
DeBaliviere Place
40 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
849 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Forest Park Southeast
13 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1174 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 482

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
61 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 391

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
48 Units Available
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Verified

1 of 145

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
DeBaliviere Place
10 Units Available
Kingsbury Apartments
501 Clara Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1067 sqft
Lush homes in a vintage apartment building, smack dab in the Central West End neighborhood. Air conditioning and stone balconies in units. Community garden and roommate matching service. Close to the Visitation Park Historic District.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
DeBaliviere Place
9 Units Available
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
929 sqft
Centrally located between Wash U, the Loop, and Central West End. Units offer air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Community includes bike storage, parking, and gym.

June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Louis rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Louis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $726 for a one-bedroom apartment and $943 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,211, while one-bedrooms go for $932.
    • Over the past month, Chesterfield has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,369, while one-bedrooms go for $1,054.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $866; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,375; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.9% over the past year.

    St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Missouri as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.8% in Springfield and 1.1% in Kansas City.
    • St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $943 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in St. Louis.
    • While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.9%
    St. Charles
    $820
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.4%
    2.2%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    1.4%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,120
    -0.3%
    0.6%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    0
    0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0.2%
    0.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Louis 3 BedroomsSt. Louis Accessible ApartmentsSt. Louis Apartments under $600St. Louis Apartments under $800
    St. Louis Apartments with BalconySt. Louis Apartments with GarageSt. Louis Apartments with GymSt. Louis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Louis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Louis Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Apartments with Pool
    St. Louis Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Louis Cheap PlacesSt. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Furnished ApartmentsSt. Louis Luxury PlacesSt. Louis Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Louis Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
    St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
    Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
    MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
    Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
    St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
    Saint Louis University