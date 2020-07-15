58 Studio Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Verified

1 of 566

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
53 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
127 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,195
572 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,288
575 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$884
550 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$810
486 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
8 Units Available
Compton Heights Historic District
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,124
532 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 460

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
50 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Verified

1 of 273

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
70 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Soulard Historic District
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated November 26 at 11:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Benton Park Historic District
2917 S 18th St
2917 South 18th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,850
Historic Benton Park - Historic St. Louis home in the heart of Benton Park. Brought this 1890's home into the 21st century without sacrificing the classical charm. Warm wood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4429 Neosho Street
4429 Neosho Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
1297 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1225957 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
4627 Hampton Avenue
4627 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! This beautiful office space is the entire second floor in a well maintained building. The main area is a large open space with lots of natural light and gleaming engineered wood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3458 Chippewa Street
3458 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,000
3620 sqft
This brick corner building available for lease on the main floor and basement. It is currently being used as a barbershop, with 2 additional rooms in the back and 2 bathrooms for customers. Full basement storage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Holly Hills
3837 Dover Place
3837 Dover Place, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$795
635 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful new rental available in South City. This 2nd floor unit with one bedroom and one bath has been completely renovated with new laminate floors, freshly painted, and the bathroom has been updated.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
3561 Itaska - 203
3561 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$500
500 sqft
This is a Large Studio unit that has a new galley kitchen and separate breakfast nook, newly painted, with separate bathroom. You get water, trash, sewer, and free WI-FI with coin laundry in building. Plenty of closet space for storage.

July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Louis Rent Report. St. Louis rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Louis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Louis rents held steady over the past month

St. Louis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in St. Louis stand at $727 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. St. Louis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Louis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the St. Louis metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    St. Louis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Louis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Louis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • St. Louis' median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Louis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Louis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in St. Louis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

