Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

90 Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO with gym

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fox Park Historic District
1 Unit Available
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 08:30pm
Soulard Historic District
4 Units Available
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
884 sqft
Lafayette Lofts are beautiful loft style apartments in the Soulard area. Additional amenities in the units include polished interior concrete floors/bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, in-unit buzzer system, 13 ft.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Downtown St. Louis
35 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine II
3941 West Pine Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Piazza on West Pine II in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$806
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
950 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 10 at 02:14pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
$
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$875
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
Central West End Historic District
10 Units Available
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 28 at 12:08pm
$
Midtown
6 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 482

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
61 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
934 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 391

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
48 Units Available
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,085
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1397 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Verified

1 of 145

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,175
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
DeBaliviere Place
9 Units Available
Georgian Court
5660 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
929 sqft
Centrally located between Wash U, the Loop, and Central West End. Units offer air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Community includes bike storage, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Forest Park Southeast
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Grand Center
1 Unit Available
3745 Lindell Blvd
3745 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Hello! This is a great apartment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central West End Historic District
1 Unit Available
4931 Lindell Boulevard
4931 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1425 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
604 Available 07/20/20 The York House of the Central West End is your rare opportunity to live in a stunning 2 bedroom - 2 bath unit. This beautiful boutique style building is located on Lindell Blvd at York Avenue.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
DeBaliviere Place
1 Unit Available
5330 Pershing #701
5330 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
785 sqft
Great Unit Available On Pershing, Close to WASHU. Debaliviere Place - Check out this 7th floor 2 bedroom 1 bath in a convenient area close to Barnes, Wash U, Forest Park, and The Metro.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in St. Louis, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Louis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

