Apartment List
/
MO
/
st louis
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

128 Apartments for rent in St. Louis, MO with garage

St. Louis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$806
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
950 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 10 at 02:14pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
$
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$875
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
$
Central West End Historic District
10 Units Available
Lofts at Euclid
625 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1246 sqft
When the demands of your job are high, it is nice to be able to unwind in a manner suited to your tastes, and in your neighborhood. No matter what your mood, beliefs, or background, you will find a home in St.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 28 at 12:08pm
$
Midtown
6 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Forest Park Southeast
1 Unit Available
Tower Grove Townhomes
4431 Chouteau, Suite 1101, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to St. Louis’s newest luxury apartment and townhome community! Featuring elegantly designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with deluxe features and resort style amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Tower Grove East
1 Unit Available
3212 Halliday Avenue
3212 Halliday Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
1000 sqft
Large 1+ Bedroom unit Updated This is a nice unit 1 Bedroom with updated Bath & Kitchen with appliances includes a dishwasher stove microwave and Refg Four rooms total one bedroom one bath and Living, office, Large Eat in Kitchen with newer windows

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Northampton
1 Unit Available
5625 Arthur Avenue
5625 Arthur Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Welcome home to a cheerful, completely updated bungalow offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bath & just under 1000 sq. ft. of living space. Enter into the large, bright, open living/dining room combo with impressive original hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4722 Primm st.
4722 Primm Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
JUNE RENT FREE if lease signed by 6/15! CALL TODAY! Charming 3bed/1bath home, open floor plan & 1 car garage! 1,100/mo!! - Take advantage of our rent special of 1,100/ per mo AND June rent FREE if lease is signed by 6/15! (**Move in and rent

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1114 Lucas Ave #211
1114 Lucas Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Loft with a Move In Special!!! - This one bedroom loft located on Washington Ave. won't last long! It is located within Lucas Lofts, and it features garage parking for one car and access to a beautiful rooftop deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
3404 Itaska
3404 Itaska Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check 1/bed 1/bath HOME (w/ bonus room& HUGE finished basement) Full size W/D included, Secluded fenced-in backyard, One car garage & HUGE SUNROOM! ONLY $800/MO! - https://photos.app.goo.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tower Grove South
1 Unit Available
3973 Wyoming St
3973 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1060 sqft
This is an 1060 sq ft ground floor unit in a duplex in the heart of Tower Grove South. It's walking distance to the park and the shops and restaurants on both So Grand and Morganford.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Grand Center
1 Unit Available
3745 Lindell Blvd
3745 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Hello! This is a great apartment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4108 Davis St
4108 Davis Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123 MOVE IN SPECIAL-LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th! AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Walnut Park West
1 Unit Available
6206 Emma Ave
6206 Emma Avenue, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
The main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, eat-in kitchen and living room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. Basement is unfinished with a garage. NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM WITH BASEMENT AND GARAGE ATTACHED

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central West End Historic District
1 Unit Available
4100 Lindell
4100 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Lofts in the mid-century modern Remington Rand Building. The building is located at 4100 Lindell Ave.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lindenwood Park
1 Unit Available
6331 Mardel Avenue
6331 Mardel Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1269 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to Rent in the Popular Lindenwood Park area. Old Word charm with updates. Hardwoods throughout.Lots of closets.Stained glass windows with all the period woodwork set in a natural light.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Shaw Historic District
1 Unit Available
3922 Castleman Avenue
3922 Castleman Avenue, St. Louis, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2524 sqft
Check out this gorgeous 2,524 square foot 3-story home nestled in the Shaw neighborhood that is now available for lease. Close to Tower Grove Park and The Missouri Botanical Garden. Easy access to Highway 64/40 and Highway 44.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. Louis, MO

St. Louis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Louis 3 BedroomsSt. Louis Accessible ApartmentsSt. Louis Apartments under $600St. Louis Apartments under $700St. Louis Apartments under $800
St. Louis Apartments with BalconySt. Louis Apartments with GarageSt. Louis Apartments with GymSt. Louis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Louis Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Louis Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Apartments with Pool
St. Louis Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Louis Cheap PlacesSt. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Furnished ApartmentsSt. Louis Luxury PlacesSt. Louis Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University