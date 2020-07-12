/
/
/
soulard historic district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
178 Apartments for rent in Soulard Historic District, St. Louis, MO
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 23 at 02:26pm
1 Unit Available
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
884 sqft
Lafayette Lofts are beautiful loft style apartments in the Soulard area. Additional amenities in the units include polished interior concrete floors/bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, in-unit buzzer system, 13 ft.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
921 Geyer Avenue
921 Geyer Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$945
900 sqft
Located in one of St. Louis's most historic neighborhoods, this classic Missouri-manufactured brick building offers a unique two bedroom apartment with private courtyard access and amazing walkability! Enjoy everything Soulard has to offer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Allen Market Lane - 3
1215 Allen Market Lane, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
Amazing new unit in the heart of Soulard! Will go fast!! central A/C, nice size kitchen and appliances, dishwasher, disposal, washer/dryer in unit. Wooden floors. Great location. This unit is a two story loft style townhouse with 1 bedroom and 1.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1920 South 8th Street
1920 South 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
817 sqft
This one bedroom loft has been renovated with contemporary fixtures and chef-inspired kitchens sure to impress! You'll love the high ceilings, interesting architecture and beautiful original hardwood floors in this loft.
Results within 1 mile of Soulard Historic District
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 24 at 03:48am
$
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1047 Lafayette Ave. #A
1047 Lafayette Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1345 sqft
Soulard Sweet Spot - Property Id: 258073 Newly rehabbed open floor plan loftstyle condo. 2 bedrooms with open loft, 2 baths, soaring windows, brand new kitchen and appliances. 1 gated parking spot and plentiful quiet side street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2917 S 18th St
2917 South 18th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,795
Historic Benton Park - Historic St. Louis home in the heart of Benton Park. Brought this 1890's home into the 21st century without sacrificing the classical charm. Warm wood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2761 Gravois
2761 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment available for immediate occupancy close to Benton Park West. Fenced in secure backyard. Fresh Paint. VERY CLEAN! Agent Owned.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2217 South Jefferson Avenue
2217 South Jefferson Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
1134 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Fox Park neighborhood. This first floor unit features an open living room and has basement access with laundry area. Wonderful location with easy access to 44 and 55.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3728 Wisconsin Ave
3728 Wisconsin Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Holy cow! This FABULOUS townhouse IS AVAILABLE NOW! You really must see it - THERE IS A VIRTUAL TOUR POSTED!!! Some of it's great features include: Over 1600 square feet of living space! 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Living room, dining room,
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1736 Nicholson
1736 Nicholson Place, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
600 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Lafayette Square. Newly renovated. Newer floors, granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel refrigerator. Both bedrooms are in the basement. Gas fireplace and a balcony.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1918 Geyer Avenue
1918 Geyer Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1170 sqft
Don't miss this stunning 2-bedroom apartment, just minutes from Lafayette Square and Soulard in the desirable McKinley Heights neighborhood. One garage spot included. Washer and dryer hookups IN UNIT.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2343 Russell Blvd
2343 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1500 sqft
Lovely turn of the Century three story 4-family unit. Large and spacious rooms with 10ft ceilings. Fresh refinished hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher .
Results within 5 miles of Soulard Historic District
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1200 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$882
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$922
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$806
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$917
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
756 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
9 Units Available
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
577 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
23 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCahokia, ILGranite City, ILMehlville, MOAffton, MORichmond Heights, MOJennings, MO