All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
3638 South Compton Avenue - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

3638 South Compton Avenue - 1

3638 South Compton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3638 South Compton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Gravois Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
How to submit an Application with Diligent Management Services

Please text your showing request to 314-649-7105.

• The cost is $35/per adult (18 yrs or older). Each adult must submit an application.
• Please verify the property is still available before applying.

1. Go to diligentteam.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
2. Complete the required fields 3. Click on “Save and Enter Payment”
4. Follow the remaining steps... 5. Pay the $35/adult fee using a Credit or Debit Card

You will need to provide proof of

1. monthly income (recent checks or last two months bank statement showing direct deposit)
2. State ID/Driver Licence 3. Social Security Card copy
Fax your required documents to (314)260-6792

(1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount. (2) Ability to get Gas and Electric services in your name (3) Good standing rental history. (No Evictions within last 3 years) (4) This owner does NOT participate in the Section 8 Program
Two bedrooms one bath spacious 1st floor unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis, MO.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
Is 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis.
Does 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3638 South Compton Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr
St. Louis, MO 63146
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St
St. Louis, MO 63101
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63112
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63104
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63119

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University