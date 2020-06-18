3638 South Compton Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

How to submit an Application with Diligent Management Services



Please text your showing request to 314-649-7105.



• The cost is $35/per adult (18 yrs or older). Each adult must submit an application.

• Please verify the property is still available before applying.



1. Go to diligentteam.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

2. Complete the required fields 3. Click on “Save and Enter Payment”

4. Follow the remaining steps... 5. Pay the $35/adult fee using a Credit or Debit Card



You will need to provide proof of



1. monthly income (recent checks or last two months bank statement showing direct deposit)

2. State ID/Driver Licence 3. Social Security Card copy

Fax your required documents to (314)260-6792



(1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount. (2) Ability to get Gas and Electric services in your name (3) Good standing rental history. (No Evictions within last 3 years) (4) This owner does NOT participate in the Section 8 Program

Two bedrooms one bath spacious 1st floor unit.