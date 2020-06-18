3638 South Compton Avenue - 1

Amenities
How to submit an Application with Diligent Management Services
Please text your showing request to 314-649-7105.
• The cost is $35/per adult (18 yrs or older). Each adult must submit an application.
• Please verify the property is still available before applying.
1. Go to diligentteam.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
2. Complete the required fields 3. Click on “Save and Enter Payment”
4. Follow the remaining steps... 5. Pay the $35/adult fee using a Credit or Debit Card
You will need to provide proof of
1. monthly income (recent checks or last two months bank statement showing direct deposit)
2. State ID/Driver Licence 3. Social Security Card copy
Fax your required documents to (314)260-6792
(1) Verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount. (2) Ability to get Gas and Electric services in your name (3) Good standing rental history. (No Evictions within last 3 years) (4) This owner does NOT participate in the Section 8 Program
Two bedrooms one bath spacious 1st floor unit.