gravois park
Last updated July 24 2020 at 7:36 PM
225 Apartments for rent in Gravois Park, St. Louis, MO
Last updated June 2 at 04:27 PM
2 Units Available
Diplomat
3530 Miami Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$625
475 sqft
We’re only blocks away from Tower Grove, where you can dine from a wide array of international cuisine restaurants, chill out at one of the many coffee houses or tea rooms, shop at the local farmer’s market , take in the neighborhood’s bustling
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3534 Nebraska Ave Apt B (2/F)
3534 Nebraska Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Fully Remodeled 2bed 1bath! - Fully Remodeled 2bed 1bath! Must See! (RLNE5971934)
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3421 Iowa Ave. 3421A
3421 Iowa Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
1000 sqft
3421 Iowa Ave. - Property Id: 322540 Welcome to a classically styled city home that offers tradition blended with modern! The private entry stairwell leads to a large second floor hallway opening to a large open living/dining area floor plan.
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2923 Miami Street
2923 Miami Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
3362 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1205224 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 PM
1 Unit Available
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
3434 Montana Street
3434 Montana Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
2200 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066964 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2917 S 18th St
2917 South 18th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1710 sqft
Historic Benton Park - Historic St. Louis home in the heart of Benton Park. Brought this 1890's home into the 21st century without sacrificing the classical charm. Warm wood floors throughout.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3259 Oregon Ave Apt B (2/F)
3259 Oregon Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Modern 2.5 bed apartment, spacious, new windows, right off trendy Cherokee Street - This newly renovated 2.5 bedroom apartment is huge.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3429 Osage Street
3429 Osage Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
635 sqft
COMING SOON!! ONE BEDROOM HOUSE IN DUTCHTOWN - COMING SOON!! House will be ready to move in by the end of this month. 1st floor has a living room, dining room and kitchen with door to the fenced-in backyard and the 2nd floor has the bedroom.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
4432 South Grand Blvd
4432 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Gorgeous oversized 2 bedroom! - Welcome to this 2nd floor unit! It is full of updates throughout! New laminate flooring, fresh paint, and updated kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2353 Michigan Ave
2353 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
784 sqft
2353 Michigan Ave Available 08/03/20 Charming Tower Grove East, Single family, 1+ bdrm home! - Your new home is filled with lots of natural charm and character. Walk in to a spacious living room with a beautiful decorative fireplace.
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
3973 Wyoming St
3973 Wyoming Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1060 sqft
This is an 1060 sq ft ground floor unit in a duplex in the heart of Tower Grove South. It's walking distance to the park and the shops and restaurants on both So Grand and Morganford.
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
3166 Pennsylvania Avenue
3166 Pennsylvania Avenue, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1950 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2110744 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
3936 Missouri Avenue
3936 Missouri Avenue, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1506 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2078261 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
3932 Missouri Avenue
3932 Missouri Avenue, St. Louis, MO
6 Bedrooms
$1,550
1506 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1980264 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
4119 Minnesota Avenue
4119 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
3926 Tholozan Avenue
3926 Tholozan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904646 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Last updated July 24 at 07:36 PM
1 Unit Available
3409 McKean Avenue
3409 Mckean Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
TWO UNITS AVAILABLE 1st floor $750 2nd floor $750 Nice building you can see the history vintage charm that never go's out of style with Units have huge rooms. Porch overlooking gated backyard.
Last updated July 24 at 07:11 PM
1 Unit Available
3458 Chippewa Street
3458 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,900
3620 sqft
This brick corner building available for lease on the main floor and basement. It is currently being used as a barbershop, with 2 additional rooms in the back and 2 bathrooms for customers. Full basement storage.
Last updated July 24 at 07:11 PM
1 Unit Available
2836 Indiana Avenue
2836 Indiana Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1598 sqft
Welcome to your new Benton Park home. Rare chance to lease a 3 br, 2 ba house. This home features old St Louis charm, with all the updated features you are looking for.
Last updated July 24 at 02:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3761 Keokuk Street
3761 Keokuk Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Interior Features: Nice 2 bedroom two family second floor apartment with separate front and rear private balconies! This second floor unit opens up to a very large living room with great light and hardwood.
Last updated July 24 at 07:11 PM
1 Unit Available
4250 Michigan Avenue
4250 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1092 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX IN SOUTH CITY! LOCATED ON A LOVELY, QUIET TREE LINED STREET IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! THIS IS A STYLISH & CLEAN HOME YOU CAN BE PROUD OF! Features Include 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Almost 1100 Sq Ft Of Living Space - Plus A
Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
2006 Crittenden Street
2006 Crittenden Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
Open Floor Plan, close to many restaurants in Benton Park/Soulard. 1 Block from Benton Park. Includes all Kitchen appliances and washer and dryer. Available for immediate move in.
Last updated July 24 at 02:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3810 Neosho
3810 Neosho Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Interior Features: Very nice single family home with refinished hardwood and a very large open living room. Kitchen has newer countertops, plenty of storage/pantry space, stove, refrigerator, and a dishwasher.
