All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like Vandy House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
Vandy House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

Vandy House

3902 Lindell Blvd · (314) 230-9453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Central West End Historic District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
Central West End Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233-1W · Avail. Aug 20

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 229-3W · Avail. Sep 4

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3902-1E · Avail. Aug 14

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vandy House.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
bike storage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
On the corner of Lindell Boulevard and N. Vandeventer Avenue and across the street from St. Louis University's main campus rests two complimentary apartment communities collectively known as Vandy House. These brick and stone structures were constructed in 1908, renovated in the late 90's and renovated a second time in 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street Parking: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vandy House have any available units?
Vandy House has 4 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Vandy House have?
Some of Vandy House's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vandy House currently offering any rent specials?
Vandy House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vandy House pet-friendly?
Yes, Vandy House is pet friendly.
Does Vandy House offer parking?
No, Vandy House does not offer parking.
Does Vandy House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vandy House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vandy House have a pool?
No, Vandy House does not have a pool.
Does Vandy House have accessible units?
No, Vandy House does not have accessible units.
Does Vandy House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vandy House has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Vandy House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr
St. Louis, MO 63109
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO 63122
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl
St. Louis, MO 63108
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63104
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl
St. Louis, MO 63139

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity