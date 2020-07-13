3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108 Central West End Historic District
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 233-1W · Avail. Aug 20
$1,245
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
Unit 229-3W · Avail. Sep 4
$1,295
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
Unit 3902-1E · Avail. Aug 14
$1,295
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vandy House.
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
On the corner of Lindell Boulevard and N. Vandeventer Avenue and across the street from St. Louis University's main campus rests two complimentary apartment communities collectively known as Vandy House. These brick and stone structures were constructed in 1908, renovated in the late 90's and renovated a second time in 2015.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street Parking: $35/month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Vandy House have any available units?
Vandy House has 4 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Vandy House have?
Some of Vandy House's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vandy House currently offering any rent specials?
Vandy House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vandy House pet-friendly?
Yes, Vandy House is pet friendly.
Does Vandy House offer parking?
No, Vandy House does not offer parking.
Does Vandy House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vandy House does not offer units with in unit laundry.