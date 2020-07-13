Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities bike storage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

On the corner of Lindell Boulevard and N. Vandeventer Avenue and across the street from St. Louis University's main campus rests two complimentary apartment communities collectively known as Vandy House. These brick and stone structures were constructed in 1908, renovated in the late 90's and renovated a second time in 2015.