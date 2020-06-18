All apartments in St. Louis
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:37 PM

1123 Washington Avenue

1123 Washington Avenue · (314) 336-1991
Location

1123 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63101
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Live in the heart of Washington Ave Loft District in a 1 bedroom 1 bath, in Lucas Lofts. $875 monthly includes underground reserved - secured parking garage (one space), storage unit, cable, internet, water & use of rooftop splash pool with 360 degree views of Downtown! The Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove). WASHER & DRYER in-unit!! Restored wood plank ceilings, concrete floors, and exposed brick & ductwork add to the design of this loft. The Lucas Loft’s sits at Washington and 11th street and is central to all restaurants and sports venues Downtown. $875 per month for 1 year's lease, with 1 month's rent paid in advance, and a $875 security deposit. No smokers, small pets may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1123 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1123 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1123 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Washington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1123 Washington Avenue has a pool.
Does 1123 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1123 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
