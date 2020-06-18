1123 Washington Avenue

Amenities

Live in the heart of Washington Ave Loft District in a 1 bedroom 1 bath, in Lucas Lofts. $875 monthly includes underground reserved - secured parking garage (one space), storage unit, cable, internet, water & use of rooftop splash pool with 360 degree views of Downtown! The Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove). WASHER & DRYER in-unit!! Restored wood plank ceilings, concrete floors, and exposed brick & ductwork add to the design of this loft. The Lucas Loft’s sits at Washington and 11th street and is central to all restaurants and sports venues Downtown. $875 per month for 1 year's lease, with 1 month's rent paid in advance, and a $875 security deposit. No smokers, small pets may be considered.