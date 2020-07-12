Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby cats allowed

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Inviting you to experience a convergence of historic architecture and rejuvenating modern renovation, Monogram on Washington offers high-end homes surrounded by the community's original brick and terra cotta design. The nine-story building, which functioned as a millinery factory and warehouse in the early 1900s, is now home to 168 of the most luxurious apartments in St. Louis, MO. In keeping the building's original name, Monogram maintains the timeless appeal that placed the building on the National Register of Historic Places while blending with contemporary finishes to create an upscale oasis. When you rent your next home in this community, you will have access to an array of unsurpassed amenities and a coveted location in the city's coolest zip code. Discover a new level of luxury living at Monogram on Washington.