All apartments in St. Louis
Find more places like Monogram on Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis, MO
/
Monogram on Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Monogram on Washington

1706 Washington Avenue · (314) 888-5947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to 2 MONTHS FREE on qualifying homes! Call today to learn more!
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis
See all
Downtown St. Louis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103
Downtown St. Louis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 514 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 819 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 713 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 813 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monogram on Washington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
cats allowed
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Inviting you to experience a convergence of historic architecture and rejuvenating modern renovation, Monogram on Washington offers high-end homes surrounded by the community's original brick and terra cotta design. The nine-story building, which functioned as a millinery factory and warehouse in the early 1900s, is now home to 168 of the most luxurious apartments in St. Louis, MO. In keeping the building's original name, Monogram maintains the timeless appeal that placed the building on the National Register of Historic Places while blending with contemporary finishes to create an upscale oasis. When you rent your next home in this community, you will have access to an array of unsurpassed amenities and a coveted location in the city's coolest zip code. Discover a new level of luxury living at Monogram on Washington.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: $400-1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Water, sewer, and trash $30/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25-$55/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Surface lot: $75/month. Assigned Controlled Access Garage ($135) and East Lot ($75) Available. Please call for details!. Garage lot: $135/month. Assigned Controlled Access Garage ($135) and East Lot ($75) Available. Please call for details!.
Storage Details: $30-$55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monogram on Washington have any available units?
Monogram on Washington has 19 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Louis, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Louis Rent Report.
What amenities does Monogram on Washington have?
Some of Monogram on Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monogram on Washington currently offering any rent specials?
Monogram on Washington is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to 2 MONTHS FREE on qualifying homes! Call today to learn more!
Is Monogram on Washington pet-friendly?
Yes, Monogram on Washington is pet friendly.
Does Monogram on Washington offer parking?
Yes, Monogram on Washington offers parking.
Does Monogram on Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monogram on Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monogram on Washington have a pool?
Yes, Monogram on Washington has a pool.
Does Monogram on Washington have accessible units?
No, Monogram on Washington does not have accessible units.
Does Monogram on Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, Monogram on Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Monogram on Washington?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kingsbury Apartments
501 Clara Ave
St. Louis, MO 63112
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr
St. Louis, MO 63109
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr
St. Louis, MO 63122
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave
St. Louis, MO 63119
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl
St. Louis, MO 63108
Diplomat
3530 Miami Street
St. Louis, MO 63118
Forest Park Apartments
5457 Delmar Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63112
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63104

Similar Pages

St. Louis 1 BedroomsSt. Louis 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Louis Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MO
St. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central West End Historic DistrictDowntown St. LouisDe Baliviere Place
MidtownForest Park SoutheastPrinceton Heights
Shaw Historic DistrictSoulard Historic District

Apartments Near Colleges

Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of PharmacySaint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity