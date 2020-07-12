Monogram on Washington

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: $400-1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Water, sewer, and trash $30/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25-$55/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Surface lot: $75/month. Assigned Controlled Access Garage ($135) and East Lot ($75) Available. Please call for details!. Garage lot: $135/month. Assigned Controlled Access Garage ($135) and East Lot ($75) Available. Please call for details!.
Storage Details: $30-$55/month