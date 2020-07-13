All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

L and O

215 Dunlap St S · (424) 347-1633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Dunlap St S, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 215-12 · Avail. Aug 7

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215-17 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 215-18 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,025

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from L and O.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
ceiling fan
range
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
garage
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Set along the border of the desirable Crocus Hill and Macalester-Groveland neighborhoods of St. Paul, L & O Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments, featuring updated appliances and built-ins in select units. Located near trendy Grand Avenue and historic Summit Avenue, you will value being close to fashionable shops, unique restaurants, and historical landmarks.\n\nL&O Apartments provides easy access to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, I-94, and I-35E; allowing direct access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul, the Mall of America, and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: first come, first serve; Parking garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does L and O have any available units?
L and O has 3 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does L and O have?
Some of L and O's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is L and O currently offering any rent specials?
L and O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is L and O pet-friendly?
Yes, L and O is pet friendly.
Does L and O offer parking?
Yes, L and O offers parking.
Does L and O have units with washers and dryers?
No, L and O does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does L and O have a pool?
No, L and O does not have a pool.
Does L and O have accessible units?
No, L and O does not have accessible units.
Does L and O have units with dishwashers?
No, L and O does not have units with dishwashers.

