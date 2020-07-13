Amenities
Set along the border of the desirable Crocus Hill and Macalester-Groveland neighborhoods of St. Paul, L & O Apartments offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments, featuring updated appliances and built-ins in select units. Located near trendy Grand Avenue and historic Summit Avenue, you will value being close to fashionable shops, unique restaurants, and historical landmarks.\n\nL&O Apartments provides easy access to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 5, I-94, and I-35E; allowing direct access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul, the Mall of America, and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!