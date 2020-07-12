/
merriam park east
158 Apartments for rent in Merriam Park East, St. Paul, MN
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
1618 Selby Ave
1618 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
1618 Selby Ave Available 08/31/20 Huge house! Prime Location!! - Huge House, with Hardwood floors throughout, 3 big bedrooms, and a huge 4th upper floor that can be used as a second living room or mini-apartment or just a very large bedroom.
428 N Wheeler St
428 North Wheeler Street, St. Paul, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Saint Paul. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen (2018), in unit washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
1744 Dayton Avenue
1744 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,367
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St.
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,384
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
868 sqft
We’re excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$695
235 sqft
Charles Apartments is located at 1571 Charles Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$750
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nestled in a quaint residential neighborhood Charles Place offers efficiency and one-bedroom apartments. Just off of University Ave, this charming 1940-built brick brownstone is just minutes from shopping centers, coffee shops and restaurants.
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
900 sqft
Classically styled units in the Merriam Park neighborhood, only minutes from Downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul. Units with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, private entrances, and separate dining areas. Parking and additional storage available.
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Come experience the collegial charm of St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood. St. Clair Apartments offers vintage one-bedroom/den apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans and bright windows.
Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brimhall Apartments is located at 476 Brimhall St. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
862 sqft
John Snell Apartments is located at 550 Snelling Ave. N. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
678 Pascal Street N.
678 North Pascal Street, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
678 Pascal Street N. Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 full bath large house in St Paul Midway!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 08/1.
1310 Lafond Avenue
1310 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1220 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.
1752 Berkeley Avenue
1752 West Berkeley Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1388 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows.
1899 Selby Avenue
1899 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is on the middle floor of a lovely small building at the corner of Howell and Selby in Merriam Park about 5 blocks from the University of St. Thomas. It has windows on 3 sides of the apartment.
2097 Fairmount Avenue - 1
2097 Fairmount Avenue, St. Paul, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1400 sqft
Check out this spacious living home perfect for you and others! This multi-level duplex is located in the highly desirable Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.
1515 Hague Avenue
1515 Hague Avenue, St. Paul, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
1515 Hague Avenue Available 05/31/20 Fully updated house just steps to shopping and restaurants - 5 bed 4 bath single family house (RLNE5693545)
1622 Van Buren Ave
1622 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Stunning remodel in Saint Paul. $1700 + Utilities - Beautiful remodel on Van Buren Avenue in Saint Paul. Close to shops, transit and much more this house features a brand new kitchen, 2 brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors and designer paint colors.
2090 Roblyn Ave
2090 West Roblyn Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house close to St Thomas. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Date Available: July 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent.
1880 Grand Ave
1880 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Bright and spacious Grand Ave Apt - Property Id: 312970 Spacious corner unit 1 bedroom apartment on Grand Ave! Enjoy living in a unit with an updated kitchen and bathroom.
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,625
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1275 sqft
Near Highland restaurants and boutiques. Luxurious interiors with an indoor fireplaces and coffee bar. Designer cabinetry, white oak plank flooring, and rolling barn doors on bedrooms. Built-in wine rack.
