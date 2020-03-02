918 Lafond Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly Renovated Frogtown Bungalow - Gorgeously renovated 2-bedroom bungalow in the vibrant Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul. Be the first to enjoy a completely remodeled home, refinished entirely with high-quality materials!



Highlights include a brand new kitchen with new cabinets, solid surface counter tops and new appliances. Also enjoy a brand new tiled bathroom, beautiful floors throughout, new siding, and new window air conditioner unit. House includes free washer and dryer and a two-car garage.



Tenants pay all utilities (heat, electric, water, trash) and perform all exterior care (snow removal and grass cutting). A lawnmower will be provided.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE5053794)