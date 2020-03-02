All apartments in St. Paul
918 Lafond Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

918 Lafond Ave

918 Lafond Avenue · No Longer Available
St. Paul
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

918 Lafond Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly Renovated Frogtown Bungalow - Gorgeously renovated 2-bedroom bungalow in the vibrant Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul. Be the first to enjoy a completely remodeled home, refinished entirely with high-quality materials!

Highlights include a brand new kitchen with new cabinets, solid surface counter tops and new appliances. Also enjoy a brand new tiled bathroom, beautiful floors throughout, new siding, and new window air conditioner unit. House includes free washer and dryer and a two-car garage.

Tenants pay all utilities (heat, electric, water, trash) and perform all exterior care (snow removal and grass cutting). A lawnmower will be provided.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5053794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Lafond Ave have any available units?
918 Lafond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Lafond Ave have?
Some of 918 Lafond Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Lafond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
918 Lafond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Lafond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Lafond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 918 Lafond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 918 Lafond Ave offers parking.
Does 918 Lafond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Lafond Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Lafond Ave have a pool?
No, 918 Lafond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 918 Lafond Ave have accessible units?
No, 918 Lafond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Lafond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 Lafond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
