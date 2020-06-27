916 Farrington St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is a fun, funky house with great yard space- Great little house for 1,195.00! Open kitchen with patio doors, nice size bathroom, please know the living room and both bedrooms are on the smaller side, off street parking, shed included, 3 entrances to the home.



4 occupants or less



Available July 15th! Resident is responsible for all utilities.

12 months or more lease term.

Security Deposit is the same as rent

Smoking permitted outside only



Rental Criteria- No heavy criminal or UDs/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), preferred credit score 620+, monthly income 3.5x the rent. Application fee 45.00 per adult.Sorry do not currently participate in housing subsidy, section program.



