916 Farrington St

Amenities
This is a fun, funky house with great yard space- Great little house for 1,195.00! Open kitchen with patio doors, nice size bathroom, please know the living room and both bedrooms are on the smaller side, off street parking, shed included, 3 entrances to the home.
4 occupants or less
Available July 15th! Resident is responsible for all utilities.
12 months or more lease term.
Security Deposit is the same as rent
Smoking permitted outside only
Rental Criteria- No heavy criminal or UDs/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), preferred credit score 620+, monthly income 3.5x the rent. Application fee 45.00 per adult.Sorry do not currently participate in housing subsidy, section program.
