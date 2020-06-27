All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 916 Farrington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
916 Farrington St
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:35 AM

916 Farrington St

916 Farrington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

916 Farrington Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This is a fun, funky house with great yard space- Great little house for 1,195.00! Open kitchen with patio doors, nice size bathroom, please know the living room and both bedrooms are on the smaller side, off street parking, shed included, 3 entrances to the home.

4 occupants or less

Available July 15th! Resident is responsible for all utilities.
12 months or more lease term.
Security Deposit is the same as rent
Smoking permitted outside only

Rental Criteria- No heavy criminal or UDs/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), preferred credit score 620+, monthly income 3.5x the rent. Application fee 45.00 per adult.Sorry do not currently participate in housing subsidy, section program.

We have other properties, please visit our website at www.izerealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Farrington St have any available units?
916 Farrington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Farrington St have?
Some of 916 Farrington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Farrington St currently offering any rent specials?
916 Farrington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Farrington St pet-friendly?
No, 916 Farrington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 916 Farrington St offer parking?
Yes, 916 Farrington St offers parking.
Does 916 Farrington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 Farrington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Farrington St have a pool?
No, 916 Farrington St does not have a pool.
Does 916 Farrington St have accessible units?
No, 916 Farrington St does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Farrington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Farrington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law