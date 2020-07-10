All apartments in St. Paul
Johnson Parkway Apartments.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Johnson Parkway Apartments

1348 Ames Ave · (505) 509-5520
Location

1348 Ames Ave, St. Paul, MN 55106
Roosevelt - Phalen Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$695

Studio · 1 Bath · 340 sqft

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom-1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

One Bedroom-2

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Small Two Bedroom-1

$1,060

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Large Two Bedroom-1

$1,060

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Small Two Bedroom-2

$1,080

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Johnson Parkway Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Our beautifully landscaped community features studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments!




Come home to Johnson Parkway Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our community is ideally located with easy access to I-94 and I-35E, in the heart of the Lake Phalen neighborhood.Johnson Parkway boasts large floor plans, tons of green space, an on-site playground and private balconies!Heat, water and trash are included in the rent.Each apartment home comes with new carpeting, energy-efficient appliances, and large windows!Storage closets and private garages are also available! Cats and dogs are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 regardless of credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit 25lbs.
Parking Details: Assigned garage parking, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Johnson Parkway Apartments have any available units?
Johnson Parkway Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $695, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $895, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,060. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Johnson Parkway Apartments have?
Some of Johnson Parkway Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Johnson Parkway Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Johnson Parkway Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Johnson Parkway Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Johnson Parkway Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Johnson Parkway Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Johnson Parkway Apartments offers parking.
Does Johnson Parkway Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Johnson Parkway Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Johnson Parkway Apartments have a pool?
No, Johnson Parkway Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Johnson Parkway Apartments have accessible units?
No, Johnson Parkway Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Johnson Parkway Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Johnson Parkway Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

