869 Snelling Ave
Last updated November 18 2019 at 11:52 PM

869 Snelling Ave

869 Snelling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

869 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Snelling Hamline

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this great house! Move in June 1st Move in St Paul, One Block to Hamline. Huge 4 Bedroom duplex near the Hamline University for June 1st move in. This house features a spacious layout, Kitchens, Living Room, garage, tons of additional parking, laundry, dishwasher, walkable to Hamline University, and we allow pets CATS AND DOGS! Lease start June 1st, 2020- Deposit: one months rent.

SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out.

Utilities: Tenants only pay electric and Gas

Included: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Lawn care

st paul, saint paul, hamline university, campus, affordable, college housing, 4 bedroom, four bed, hardwood, spacious, updated, college, twin cities, student boarding,

Lease Details: 12 Month Lease Starting June 1st - Close By Hamline University

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

