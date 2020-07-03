869 Snelling Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this great house! Move in June 1st Move in St Paul, One Block to Hamline. Huge 4 Bedroom duplex near the Hamline University for June 1st move in. This house features a spacious layout, Kitchens, Living Room, garage, tons of additional parking, laundry, dishwasher, walkable to Hamline University, and we allow pets CATS AND DOGS! Lease start June 1st, 2020- Deposit: one months rent.



SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out.



Utilities: Tenants only pay electric and Gas



Included: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Lawn care



Lease Details: 12 Month Lease Starting June 1st - Close By Hamline University