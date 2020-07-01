826 University Ave W

Amenities

READ BELOW AND THEN TEXT STEPHEN IF INTERESTED

sixONEtwo-217-zeroONEeightnine



Open house: 5:30pm to 7pm M-F; 2:30pm-4pm Sat

OR

Available by appointment

**text me so I know you’ll be there**



Property: TONS OF CHARACTER. 2BR 1 BA. Washer and dryer are located on-site in a clean basement with plenty of storage. VERY PET-FRIENDLY



Area: East Midway. Easy access to both DT Minneapolis and DT St. Paul. Easy Green Line light rail accessibility



Landlord: I strive to provide excellent care for my renters and love the possibility of providing great service and care to all my renters. I see it as a relationship rather than a business transaction and hope to help spur a transformation in thinking regarding the landlord stereotype. I want my renters to take ownership of their property and take care of it as their own.



Renter’s credentials: tenant's total income 3x the rent. 600+ credit score. NO EVICTIONS. I ask for a background check. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn/snow care.



Move-In Details

- Minimum Lease: 9 months

- Available: Now

- Security Deposit: $1450



Application Requirements:

- Credit Report:

- Background Check:

- Total cost: $39.99



Features and Amenities

-Washer and Dryer On-site

-Parking: Off-Street parking space and extra on street

-Hardwood floors

-Dishwasher

-Steps from the Victoria Street Light rail stop