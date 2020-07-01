All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
826 University Ave W
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:09 AM

826 University Ave W

826 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

826 University Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READ BELOW AND THEN TEXT STEPHEN IF INTERESTED
sixONEtwo-217-zeroONEeightnine

Open house: 5:30pm to 7pm M-F; 2:30pm-4pm Sat
OR
Available by appointment
**text me so I know you’ll be there**

Property: TONS OF CHARACTER. 2BR 1 BA. Washer and dryer are located on-site in a clean basement with plenty of storage. VERY PET-FRIENDLY

Area: East Midway. Easy access to both DT Minneapolis and DT St. Paul. Easy Green Line light rail accessibility

Landlord: I strive to provide excellent care for my renters and love the possibility of providing great service and care to all my renters. I see it as a relationship rather than a business transaction and hope to help spur a transformation in thinking regarding the landlord stereotype. I want my renters to take ownership of their property and take care of it as their own.

Renter’s credentials: tenant's total income 3x the rent. 600+ credit score. NO EVICTIONS. I ask for a background check. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn/snow care.

sixONEtwo-217-zeroONEeightnine

Open house: 5:30pm to 7pm M-F; 2:30pm-4pm Sat
OR
Available by appointment
**text me so I know you’ll be there**

Move-In Details
- Minimum Lease: 9 months
- Available: Now
- Security Deposit: $1450

Application Requirements:
- Credit Report:
- Background Check:
- Total cost: $39.99

Features and Amenities
-Washer and Dryer On-site
-Parking: Off-Street parking space and extra on street
-Hardwood floors
-Dishwasher
-Steps from the Victoria Street Light rail stop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

