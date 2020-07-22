All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:42 PM

Como Lakes Apartments

807 Como Ave · (651) 433-7536
Location

807 Como Ave, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Como

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 811_04 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 805_05 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 807_03 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Como Lakes Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
805, 807, 811 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108

Como Apartments offer serene living in a wonderful neighborhood. The homes feature large one and two bedrooms homes with spacious closets and extra storage available. The bus line is close by offering easy transportation to St. Paul or Minneapolis. Laundry is available on-site. Great location in the Como neighborhood. Just a block from Como Park and only a few minutes walk to the golf course or beautiful Como Conservatory. Take a stroll around gorgeous Como Lake. Easy access to University Ave shopping, fairgrounds, restaurants and more.

Are you ready to make the move to Como Apartments? Please call our friendly staff today and schedule an appointment to come visit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Surface lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Como Lakes Apartments have any available units?
Como Lakes Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Como Lakes Apartments have?
Some of Como Lakes Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Como Lakes Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Como Lakes Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Como Lakes Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Como Lakes Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Como Lakes Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Como Lakes Apartments offers parking.
Does Como Lakes Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Como Lakes Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Como Lakes Apartments have a pool?
No, Como Lakes Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Como Lakes Apartments have accessible units?
No, Como Lakes Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Como Lakes Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Como Lakes Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
