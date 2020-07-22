Como Lakes Apartments

Amenities
805, 807, 811 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108
Como Apartments offer serene living in a wonderful neighborhood. The homes feature large one and two bedrooms homes with spacious closets and extra storage available. The bus line is close by offering easy transportation to St. Paul or Minneapolis. Laundry is available on-site. Great location in the Como neighborhood. Just a block from Como Park and only a few minutes walk to the golf course or beautiful Como Conservatory. Take a stroll around gorgeous Como Lake. Easy access to University Ave shopping, fairgrounds, restaurants and more.
Are you ready to make the move to Como Apartments? Please call our friendly staff today and schedule an appointment to come visit.