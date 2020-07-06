All apartments in St. Paul
/
St. Paul, MN
/
82 Front Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

82 Front Avenue

82 Front Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

82 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117
South of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home! This property features beautiful hardwood floors, new tile in the kitchen and bathroom, separate living and dining spaces, laundry, a screened in front porch, a basement for extra storage, and a large backyard! Two of the bedrooms are on the main level, and the third bedroom is located upstairs.

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 11/5/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Front Avenue have any available units?
82 Front Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Front Avenue have?
Some of 82 Front Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Front Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
82 Front Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Front Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Front Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 82 Front Avenue offer parking?
No, 82 Front Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 82 Front Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Front Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Front Avenue have a pool?
No, 82 Front Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 82 Front Avenue have accessible units?
No, 82 Front Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Front Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Front Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

