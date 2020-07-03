All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like
LaBlanche Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
LaBlanche Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

LaBlanche Apartments

390 Cottage Ave W · (850) 467-9315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
North of Maryland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$760

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

Small One Bedroom-1

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Corner One Bedroom-1

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Large One Bedroom-1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom-1

$1,040

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LaBlanche Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now!




Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are included in the rent.All of our apartment homes come with energy-efficient appliances, new carpeting, ceiling fans, large bathrooms and tons of storage.Some of our floor plans even feature walk-in closets! We are located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-94, I-35E and I-36. Our community features tons of green space, a large playground, community picnic tables & grills, and free off-street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35/ per applicant
Deposit: $500.00
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 25 lbs. maximum
Parking Details: No fee off street parking and garage parking available for $75/month.
Storage Details: Interior storage available for $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does LaBlanche Apartments have any available units?
LaBlanche Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $760, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $850, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,040. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does LaBlanche Apartments have?
Some of LaBlanche Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LaBlanche Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
LaBlanche Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LaBlanche Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, LaBlanche Apartments is pet friendly.
Does LaBlanche Apartments offer parking?
Yes, LaBlanche Apartments offers parking.
Does LaBlanche Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, LaBlanche Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LaBlanche Apartments have a pool?
No, LaBlanche Apartments does not have a pool.
Does LaBlanche Apartments have accessible units?
No, LaBlanche Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does LaBlanche Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, LaBlanche Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 BedroomsSt. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. PaulNorth Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest SeventhMacalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityMetropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul CollegeMitchell Hamline School of Law