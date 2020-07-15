All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like Rolling Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Rolling Hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:54 AM

Rolling Hills

1332 Mississippi St · (651) 237-8204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1332 Mississippi St, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 36_003 · Avail. Sep 1

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 25_204 · Avail. Aug 1

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35_201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 36_101 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 26_201 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rolling Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
playground
media room
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.5 miles, Minnesota State Fair 4.5 miles, University of St. Thomas 8.5 miles, University of Minnesota. 9 miles. The 71 Express bus picks up right outside your door! Only minutes from downtown St. Paul. Renovated apartment homes are spacious with closet space to spare. Bring your dog or cat; there's plenty of room to roam!Are you ready to make the move to Rolling Hills? Please call our friendly staff today and schedule an appointment to come visit your awesome new home. Income guidelines and student restrictions apply. Please contact property for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300+. Varies based on background check.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: No weight or breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rolling Hills have any available units?
Rolling Hills has 6 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Rolling Hills have?
Some of Rolling Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rolling Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Rolling Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rolling Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Rolling Hills is pet friendly.
Does Rolling Hills offer parking?
Yes, Rolling Hills offers parking.
Does Rolling Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rolling Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rolling Hills have a pool?
No, Rolling Hills does not have a pool.
Does Rolling Hills have accessible units?
No, Rolling Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Rolling Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, Rolling Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Rolling Hills?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
Adeline Apartments
1398 St Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity