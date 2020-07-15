Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center community garden on-site laundry parking playground media room 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments game room green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.5 miles, Minnesota State Fair 4.5 miles, University of St. Thomas 8.5 miles, University of Minnesota. 9 miles. The 71 Express bus picks up right outside your door! Only minutes from downtown St. Paul. Renovated apartment homes are spacious with closet space to spare. Bring your dog or cat; there's plenty of room to roam!Are you ready to make the move to Rolling Hills? Please call our friendly staff today and schedule an appointment to come visit your awesome new home. Income guidelines and student restrictions apply. Please contact property for more information.