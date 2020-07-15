Amenities
Rolling Hills Apartments are a great value in a great location! Renovated apartment homes AND property - apartments, grounds, buildings! Easy access to all major roads and colleges; Metro-State 3 miles, Music-Tech 2.5 miles, Macalester College 6.5 miles, Minnesota State Fair 4.5 miles, University of St. Thomas 8.5 miles, University of Minnesota. 9 miles. The 71 Express bus picks up right outside your door! Only minutes from downtown St. Paul. Renovated apartment homes are spacious with closet space to spare. Bring your dog or cat; there's plenty of room to roam!Are you ready to make the move to Rolling Hills? Please call our friendly staff today and schedule an appointment to come visit your awesome new home. Income guidelines and student restrictions apply. Please contact property for more information.